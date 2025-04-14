Starbucks Just Revealed The Star Drink Of Its 2025 Summer Menu
Spring may have just sprung, but Starbucks is a few steps ahead. In an email to Daily Meal, the coffee chain divulged exciting details about its upcoming summer 2025 seasonal menu, including an all-new iced drink taking center stage.
This May, Starbucks will launch the iced horchata oat milk shaken espresso. Starbucks' rich, roasted espresso will pair up with the sweet, milky flavor of horchata. Horchata can take many forms, but in the U.S., Mexican horchata is most common — a sweetened rice milk flavored with cinnamon and sometimes other spices like vanilla.
This new horchata espresso drink isn't the only new item coming to Starbucks' summer menu, as customers can also look forward to a new strawberries and cream cake pop. And speaking of berries, fans will rejoice at the return of summer berry Refreshers, a popular blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors with raspberry-flavored pearls.
Horchata and coffee are a perfect match
In its plainest form, horchata is a plant milk-based drink that became popular across the Spanish-speaking world after arriving in Spain hundreds of years ago by way of North Africa. Over the ensuing centuries, further varieties of the drink cropped up across Central and South America, and its popularity continued to grow, thanks in part to how well it pairs with various foods.
Coffee and horchata are a natural pairing, so it only makes sense that Starbucks is bringing this sweetened deliciousness to its summer menu. Horchata is often served as an agua fresca in warm climates like those in Mexico, so its creamy, familiar taste will be right at home in an iced horchata oat milk shaken espresso on a hot day.
This is not Starbucks' first go-around with a horchata beverage, either. Late in the summer of 2017, Starbucks debuted an horchata almond milk Frappuccino. The drink did not actually contain horchata alongside the rest of the ingredients in a Frappuccino, though, and some reviewers on Reddit said that it failed to properly recreate the flavor. Hopefully, Starbucks' second attempt is better.