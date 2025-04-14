Starbucks Just Revealed The Star Drink Of Its 2025 Summer Menu

Spring may have just sprung, but Starbucks is a few steps ahead. In an email to Daily Meal, the coffee chain divulged exciting details about its upcoming summer 2025 seasonal menu, including an all-new iced drink taking center stage.

This May, Starbucks will launch the iced horchata oat milk shaken espresso. Starbucks' rich, roasted espresso will pair up with the sweet, milky flavor of horchata. Horchata can take many forms, but in the U.S., Mexican horchata is most common — a sweetened rice milk flavored with cinnamon and sometimes other spices like vanilla.

This new horchata espresso drink isn't the only new item coming to Starbucks' summer menu, as customers can also look forward to a new strawberries and cream cake pop. And speaking of berries, fans will rejoice at the return of summer berry Refreshers, a popular blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavors with raspberry-flavored pearls.