The Simple Reason Some Soups Are Traditionally Served Cold

When you think of soup, you most likely picture a bowl of something warm and comforting that you can easily burn your mouth on if you aren't careful. While soup is the perfect meal for those cozy winter nights and those days when you're feeling a little under the weather, many soup lovers abandon the dish once summer rolls around. To be fair, no one wants to sweat over a steaming bowl of potato leek soup at the height of summer, even if it is delicious. Luckily, there are many soup recipes that are actually served cold so you can enjoy soup during all four seasons.

The cold soup that may immediately come to mind is gazpacho, a famously chilled soup dish that comes from the warm and dry Andalusia region of southern Spain. With more than 300 days of anticipated sunshine in the region each year, savvy Andalusian chefs needed to find a more refreshing way to enjoy soup in such a warm climate. Gazpacho, along with many other delicious cold soup recipes, are typically enjoyed cold so that people who live in hotter climates can also enjoy the delicious dish.