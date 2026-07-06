The Best Sam's Club Bakery Item For Your Summer Brunch

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Hosting a summer brunch is a fun way to celebrate the sunny season and get together with people you care about. It also doesn't need to be a stressful situation. Put away the assumption that you need to make everything from scratch in order for your event to be a success, and let professional bakers who are used to feeding crowds do the legwork. We're talking about Sam's Club, which has a breakfast pastry platter that its members love.

The robust platter includes 40 assorted pastries, with five different flavors each in rows of eight, including strawberry delight, lemon raspberry, cinnamon crumb, chocolate swirl, and blueberry streusel. The flavors might vary depending on seasonality or warehouse locations because some reviews mention different flavors, like banana chocolate.

Each platter costs a little over $20, which breaks down to just 52 cents per pastry. The baked goods are colorful and enticing — place them on a pretty platter and decorate with berries or edible flowers, and your guests won't be able to resist. Serve alongside hot or iced coffee, tea, and fresh juices. Honestly, this item could be brunch in and of itself with how large it is, depending on your number of guests. This platter is also perfect for office parties, dessert spreads, tea parties, holiday get-togethers, or bridal and baby showers.