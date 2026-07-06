The Best Sam's Club Bakery Item For Your Summer Brunch
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Hosting a summer brunch is a fun way to celebrate the sunny season and get together with people you care about. It also doesn't need to be a stressful situation. Put away the assumption that you need to make everything from scratch in order for your event to be a success, and let professional bakers who are used to feeding crowds do the legwork. We're talking about Sam's Club, which has a breakfast pastry platter that its members love.
The robust platter includes 40 assorted pastries, with five different flavors each in rows of eight, including strawberry delight, lemon raspberry, cinnamon crumb, chocolate swirl, and blueberry streusel. The flavors might vary depending on seasonality or warehouse locations because some reviews mention different flavors, like banana chocolate.
Each platter costs a little over $20, which breaks down to just 52 cents per pastry. The baked goods are colorful and enticing — place them on a pretty platter and decorate with berries or edible flowers, and your guests won't be able to resist. Serve alongside hot or iced coffee, tea, and fresh juices. Honestly, this item could be brunch in and of itself with how large it is, depending on your number of guests. This platter is also perfect for office parties, dessert spreads, tea parties, holiday get-togethers, or bridal and baby showers.
Sam's Club breakfast platter takes care of the sweets for your brunch
With so many sweet, delightful flavors on this platter, you hardly need any more cakes, cookies, or pastries to accompany it (although, no one would likely mind if you include crème brûlée French toast). But you can round out your brunch menu with plenty of other goodies. Eggs are practically a must-have for any brunch, so you can include them in the form of a quiche, frittata, deviled eggs, or eggs Benedict. Any of Sam's Club breakfast pastries would be delicious alongside a goblet of creamy yogurt with fresh summer berries or chopped stone fruits like peaches, cherries, plums, and apricots.
A fruit platter is always welcome at brunch, or you can opt for a mimosa fruit salad, in which you combine your fruit with orange juice and sparkling wine. To make your job as host even easier, consider a build-your-own sandwich platter and let guests customize their own entree. Include slider rolls, your favorite breads or bagels, plus cold cuts, a bowl of chicken salad, sliced cheeses, pickles, and sandwich veggies. For bagels, don't forget lox or smoked salmon, red onion, tomatoes, and capers. Between options like these and that grand breakfast pastry platter, you might be the one who friends and family ask to host brunch for any occasion that pops up.