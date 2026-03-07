Dollar Tree Sells This Popular Candy For Less Than Its Competitors

Of course, the Dollar Tree bag of Wiley Wallaby licorice is smaller than the other stores. However, you actually still get more bang for your buck at Dollar Tree when the price is calculated per ounce. At Dollar Tree, the price comes out to just 31 cents per ounce. At Target, it's more expensive at 46 cents per ounce. And at Vons, it's 50 cents per ounce.

In other words, it's clear that Dollar Tree is the way to go when buying bags of Wiley Wallaby licorice — or any other candy, for that matter. After all, the Dollar Tree myth that you need to stop believing is that it doesn't sell name brands — you can actually find plenty of popular candy brands in the aisles, such as M&Ms, Haribo, Sour Patch, and more. We even include candy and snacks in our list of food products that you might want to stock up on at Dollar Tree.

Given that candy is somewhat of a special treat, it can be nice to be able to buy a portion that is smaller than what we're used to. Or, even if you want a bigger portion, you can still buy three bags of Wiley Wallaby licorice for a price that's cheaper than one bigger bag at, say, Target. Three bags at Dollar Tree come out to just $3.75, which is almost a dollar cheaper than the 10-ounce bag at Target — and those three bags at Dollar Tree add up to 12 ounces, so it's an even bigger portion.