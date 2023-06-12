Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest Review: A Super Tart And Tasty Summer Treat

When the sizzling summer sun hits, many reach for a refreshing glass of lemonade. Why? Lemonade's sour and sweet taste harmoniously quenches our thirsts like no other drink. The fine makers at Sour Patch Kids know a thing or two about crafting that magical balance, where its candies carry the slogan: "Sour. Sweet. Gone." In honor of summer 2023, the candy company debuted a lemonade stand (of sorts) with its latest flavor variety, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest!

Sour Patch Kids technically hit the market in the 1970s, but at that time, the Canadian confection came in the shape of aliens called "Mars Men." But in the '80s, Cabbage Patch Kids dolls became all the rage — leading the sugar-doused candies to receive a new moniker. The sweets transformed into expressive, wide-eyed children. Every iteration of Sour Patch Kids imaginable followed, ranging from (but not limited to) strawberry, watermelon, berries, peach, and tropical flavors.

Technically, lemonade is not a new flavor edition in the Sour Patch Kids realm. In the summer of 2018, the company released Freeze – Lemonade Variety Mix, which disappeared from shelves shortly after. (To be honest, the cooling menthol taste probably didn't help its quest for longevity.) Five years later, Sour Patch Kids are taking on a new stand on lemonade. Curious if this new flavor is worth your time? Thankfully, we're here to answer all your questions!