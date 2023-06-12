Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest Review: A Super Tart And Tasty Summer Treat
When the sizzling summer sun hits, many reach for a refreshing glass of lemonade. Why? Lemonade's sour and sweet taste harmoniously quenches our thirsts like no other drink. The fine makers at Sour Patch Kids know a thing or two about crafting that magical balance, where its candies carry the slogan: "Sour. Sweet. Gone." In honor of summer 2023, the candy company debuted a lemonade stand (of sorts) with its latest flavor variety, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest!
Sour Patch Kids technically hit the market in the 1970s, but at that time, the Canadian confection came in the shape of aliens called "Mars Men." But in the '80s, Cabbage Patch Kids dolls became all the rage — leading the sugar-doused candies to receive a new moniker. The sweets transformed into expressive, wide-eyed children. Every iteration of Sour Patch Kids imaginable followed, ranging from (but not limited to) strawberry, watermelon, berries, peach, and tropical flavors.
Technically, lemonade is not a new flavor edition in the Sour Patch Kids realm. In the summer of 2018, the company released Freeze – Lemonade Variety Mix, which disappeared from shelves shortly after. (To be honest, the cooling menthol taste probably didn't help its quest for longevity.) Five years later, Sour Patch Kids are taking on a new stand on lemonade. Curious if this new flavor is worth your time? Thankfully, we're here to answer all your questions!
What does Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest taste like?
Within this variety bag, there are four flavors to savor, with the best one being yellow. Within this lot, this one is the flavor closest to emulating the actual taste of drinking lemonade — especially if you love Country Time's powdery sweet lemonade. An initial bite delivers a sour punch, which is followed by a lemon zing flavor that sticks around for a bit afterward.
The Blue Raspberry Lemonade is heavy on the artificial flavoring of blue raspberry and light on lemonade, which isn't necessarily bad. The blue raspberry has a starker and more bitter taste than that of a Charms Blow Pop Blue Razz Berry.
Cherry Lime Lemonade is a flavor explosion in your mouth, but sadly, it's almost too much of a good thing. Both flavor profiles are apt, but it would have been better if each received a Sour Patch Kid of its own, as cherry lemonade and limeade are common lemonade flavors and sound equally delicious to try.
Strawberry Lemonade's color is hard to differentiate from the Cherry Lime Lemonade. This flavor is the sweetest and least balanced sour one of the group.
How to enjoy Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest
There aren't many ways to eat a Sour Patch Kid — outside of taking a bite or two — but we recommend a new way to enjoy the Leonande Fest version. Instead of taking a first bite, place a Kid on your tongue and let it linger. As the sugar dissolves, the taste of each flavor comes alive more so than chewing it directly. Once the flavor has been captured on your taste buds, biting and the sour and sweet nirvana can commence.
These treats are perfect to bring along on a trip to the movies, a way to make a car ride go quicker, or even as a late-night snack — followed by some proper toothbrushing, of course! Feel free to get creative with these Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest — place them in lemonade, soda, cocktails, or even bake them into cookies!
What are Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest made of?
Open a bag of Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest and one will see a sea of yellow, blue, and two shades of red. But what is in these sugary creatures? Sugar naturally tops the ingredients list and is followed by the brand's standard ingredients: invert sugar, corn syrup, modified corn starch, citric acid, tartaric acid, natural and artificial flavor, blue 1, red 40, and yellow 5.
Twelve pieces count as a single serving, which adds up to an eye-opening 23 grams of sugar/added sugar: This represents 46% of one's suggested daily intake, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025. (Perhaps it's not best to think of such numbers if your serving size intake is greater than one!) While the bag doesn't offer a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, dietary fiber, vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium, it will be a significant source of happiness for existing Sour Patch Kids fans.
Where and how to buy Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest
Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest come in one shape. Yes, it's that same old and kooky Sour Patch Kid we've grown to love. However, the bag of candy comes in two different sizes available for purchase. There's a 3.61-ounce bag sold for the retail price of $1.25 and an 8.02-ounce bag sold for $3.09. If you're looking to share these treats with others, the latter option is the way to go!
At the time of this writing, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest is currently available across the U.S. at candy shops, grocery stores, and budget-friendly stores like Dollar Tree, Hy-Vee, and Rite Aid. Online shoppers can even purchase these treats at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, and eBay. In Canada, they are labeled as "Limited Edition" candies and drop the "Fest" from its name; similarly, these treats and can be found in the equivalent type of brick-and-mortar stores in Canada, too.
The final verdict
In the Sour Patch lineup, all the "Kids" share a common shape, size, and a sugar-shell coating, but with each newly-released flavor, their distinct personalities shine. While the Lemonade Fest gang are the new Kids on the block, they've become a welcomed addition to the family. This new variety is even sourer than the original namesake candy that launched the brand into popularity and has improved on something that was already working well.
Nothing will replace the sweet and sour enjoyment of sipping lemonade on a blazing hot summer day. Still, Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Fest takes eaters on a different kind of puckering adventure. This sour candy transports fans to the summertime — no matter where or when they are.