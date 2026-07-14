Underrated Buffalo Wild Wings Menu Items To Try On Your Next Visit
Buffalo Wild Wings, or B-Dubs as most customers call it, has been loved ever since it opened in Ohio back in 1982. That's exactly why it has locations in every American state today, along with a handful overseas. Popular enough for at-home copycat recipes to exist, the top sellers are naturally Buffalo Wild Wings' wings and sauces. And why wouldn't they be, given that Buffalo Wild Wings uses several tricks to make its chicken taste delicious? The only downside to these wings is that they usually get all the attention, and the rest of the menu items are barely ever considered by diners.
While not all of them might be worth ordering, there are a few options that are mostly overlooked but shouldn't be, according to true B-Dubs fans who've tried them. If you visit this chain restaurant often, have tried all or most of its sauce/rub and wing combinations so far and just want to switch things up, you're in for a treat. We've put together a list of underrated menu items that you should try the next time you visit Buffalo Wild Wings, including tasty appetizers that complement the wings perfectly, a hearty burger, and even a sauce that deserves more love.
Cheddar Cheese Curds
Even though Buffalo Wild Wings has many appetizers on its menu, the fries always steal the spotlight. We can't really blame the customers for that, since most of the value bundles and combos also serve fries as the default side. But if you're willing to add a couple of extra dollars to your combo meal, or just want to try a new appetizer altogether, you might want to consider the Cheddar Cheese Curds. They're made with cheese curds from Wisconsin. They don't disappoint folks from that state either, one of whom wrote on Facebook, "Buffalo wild wings got some authentic cheese curds. They even squeak. Makes me feel like I'm home in Wisconsin."
Customers have mentioned that they order this appetizer whenever they want to take a break from wings, with some saying they just can't get enough of it. The cheese curds are battered, fried, and usually served with the B-Dubs dip. However, you can swap that for other sauces like bleu cheese dip, caramel sauce, ranch, or Southwestern ranch. Caramel sauce might sound odd alongside these cheese curds, but diners particularly recommend getting it, as they say the sweet and savory combination feels similar to eating funnel cakes. That said, the rest of the options are equally good if you'd want to stick to a more savory-leaning appetizer.
Fried Pickles
Love pickles? Then you'll be happy to hear that Buffalo Wild Wings serves Fried Pickles, and pretty good ones at that. Some customers have even claimed that they're the best fried pickles they've had at any restaurant, and often recommend them to those who want to explore a new menu item. These pickles stand out because they are perfectly crunchy every time people order them, and even though you'd expect them to be too oily (they are fried, after all), they aren't. The batter is also praised for being flavorful.
Buffalo Wild Wings uses dill pickles to make this appetizer, breading and frying them. They're also served with a dipping sauce of your choice, with options like bleu cheese, B-Dubs dip, Southwestern ranch, and classic ranch. You can also get them without a sauce if you don't want the flavor of the pickles to be masked. There's just one issue with this appetizer, according to a few — they are a tad bit expensive for the portion served. But hey, maybe you can take that as the price you have to pay for delicious food.
Street Tacos
The Street Tacos from Buffalo Wild Wings are pretty solid, and unfortunately, also overlooked even though they shouldn't be. They're basically just tortillas packed with pulled chicken and fix-ins like Southwestern ranch, Parmesan garlic sauce, cilantro, and pico de gallo. Customers who've tried this item appreciate the mix of ingredients, and say they make the tacos taste fantastic. They've also noted that the pulled chicken is succulent, and the Southwestern ranch sauce tastes particularly good.
Both current and former employees have also mentioned online that this item is their favorite. For instance, when a person started a Reddit thread saying, "Street Tacos — comically slept on," a former employee showed up to comment. "I used to work there and I'd make them for myself all the time," they said. "I'd put a bunch of different sauces and seasonings on them." While you might not get a chance to dress your tacos up the way that staff member did, you can get them with a side of chips and salsa (which is one of the default side options served with them) and dip them in the salsa to enhance their flavor further.
Bacon-Smashed Hatch Chile Burger
Buffalo Wild Wings has a decent range of burgers on its menu, and among them, the Bacon-Smashed Hatch Chile burger is a favorite for many diners. One food reviewer on YouTube said, "This is one of the top burgers I've ever had in my life," which is probably one of the biggest signs that you need to order it on your next visit to the restaurant.
This burger has two beef patties that are cooked along with bacon, and that itself most likely gives it a lot of flavor, considering that bacon usually tastes really good at restaurants. It doesn't end there, though, because true to its name, the burger is packed with Hatch chiles and Hatch chile aioli, along with grilled onions, American cheese, and pickled hot peppers. While it may seem like these fix-ins would clash with each other or be too much, they all, manage to work together nicely without being overwhelming. The heat is spot-on, the cheese balances everything, the rest of the components add to the flavor, and the beef is cooked well. As a bonus, it also looks very appealing. B-Dubs clearly ticks all the boxes with this burger.
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Though they're sidelined by most diners, the Beer-Battered Onion Rings from Buffalo Wild Wings are an absolute favorite for those who've tried them, and they often recommend them to others. Many people also agree that they taste a lot better than the fries, and some even say that they've never come across such great onion rings anywhere else.
Made with thickly sliced onion rings and a delicious beer batter, people especially love how crispy these are. The batter also has a great flavor, and it makes this appetizer taste amazing on its own, even though it's served with dipping sauces. As an onion-ring fan put it on Reddit, these "onion rings are so good you don't need to dip them." That said, some other diners do prefer dipping them in sauce, but it's not usually the B-Dubs dip that comes with them by default. They recommend swapping that for either ranch or Southwestern ranch, as these sauces complement the onion rings a lot better.
Chicken Wings with Thai Curry Sauce
Buffalo Wild Wings has a massive range of sauces and dry rubs that you can choose for both bone-in and boneless chicken wings. But out of all those options, the Thai Curry sauce has been deemed the most underrated by many diners. A handful like it to the extent that they claim this sauce is the only thing that keeps pulling them back to the chain restaurant.
Some folks seem pretty loyal to it as well, saying that they never order their wings with the standout flavor of this sauce. It's packed with a lot of chilies and spice, so you'll surely get a kick of heat. At the same time, it's balanced with coconut, and that helps mellow it down slightly. All in all, those who like extra spicy wings shouldn't miss out on this one — but if you're worried about the heat being too much and would like to try this sauce a little at a time rather than all at once, just order it on the side rather than over the wings. Not doing this is actually a common mistake when chicken wings, as getting the sauce on the side also keeps the wings crispy for longer, which is especially helpful for slow eaters.
Potato Wedges
If you'd like a potato-based side other than fries with your chicken wings, the potato wedges from Buffalo Wild Wings are worth getting. They've been called crunchy and fluffy, which is exactly the texture you'd want decent potato wedges to have. Along with diners, staff members also agree that this side is overshadowed, even though it's fantastic.
The wedges are coated with a sour cream and chive seasoning, and while they aren't served with a dipping sauce, folks don't seem to have a problem with that. However, some like going the extra mile and dressing up their wedges with a few add-ons offered by the restaurant for an extra charge. Topping them with Colby Jack cheese is the way to go for some customers, as it makes the wedges complement the wings a lot better. Others say you should get a side of ranch with them.
Employees, on the other hand, recommend adding queso and bacon, or queso, chili, and green onions on the wedges to make them extra indulgent. You could also load them with one of the sauces served with wings if that's what you fancy, because it seems like the wedges will taste good irrespective of what you pair them with.
Everything Pretzel Knots
The idea of getting pretzels at a restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings might sound outrageous to some people, but customers say these are a hidden gem that you can't miss. They're praised for arriving warm, with a crispy exterior with a perfectly soft interior that clearly means their texture is spot-on. To make sure the name of these pretzel knots is justified, Buffalo Wild Wings coats them with a generous amount of everything seasoning, with a flavor that really pops.
The appetizer is served with two sauces, which are honey mustard and beer cheese. According to reviews, they're both well-made too, and make the knots taste fantastic, with some preferring the beer cheese over the honey mustard, as they say it goes better with the everything seasoning. Ultimately, you've got all the evidence you need to try this appetizer, especially if you want to pair your wings with some sort of bread on the side.
Cauliflower Wings
There's usually no in-between with cauliflower — you either love it or hate it. If you belong in the former category and are in the mood to experiment at Buffalo Wild Wings, the cauliflower wings are worth a shot. They're made by coating cauliflower florets with breading and then frying them, after which you get to choose the sauce or rub you'd want to pair them with. Some may argue that the name of this dish is deceiving as they obviously aren't wings, but one thing's for sure — plenty of diners love these. A few have outright said they're extremely moreish or that they order them all the time despite loving chicken.
The main thing that makes this dish a hit is that the cauliflower is usually cooked well, while the breading contributes to its texture without being too much. When it comes to the sauces, though we can assume they'd all make the appetizer taste great, many people prefer the Asian Zing sauce. The spicy garlic sauce is also a good option.
The only thing you should keep in mind about these wings is that they're cooked in beef tallow, so they aren't vegetarian — which makes sense, considering Buffalo Wild Wings uses beef shortening for its regular wings. However, customers online have mentioned that you can ask the staff to bake them instead, giving a good way to make sure they're completely plant-based.