Underrated Buffalo Wild Wings Menu Items To Try On Your Next Visit

Buffalo Wild Wings, or B-Dubs as most customers call it, has been loved ever since it opened in Ohio back in 1982. That's exactly why it has locations in every American state today, along with a handful overseas. Popular enough for at-home copycat recipes to exist, the top sellers are naturally Buffalo Wild Wings' wings and sauces. And why wouldn't they be, given that Buffalo Wild Wings uses several tricks to make its chicken taste delicious? The only downside to these wings is that they usually get all the attention, and the rest of the menu items are barely ever considered by diners.

While not all of them might be worth ordering, there are a few options that are mostly overlooked but shouldn't be, according to true B-Dubs fans who've tried them. If you visit this chain restaurant often, have tried all or most of its sauce/rub and wing combinations so far and just want to switch things up, you're in for a treat. We've put together a list of underrated menu items that you should try the next time you visit Buffalo Wild Wings, including tasty appetizers that complement the wings perfectly, a hearty burger, and even a sauce that deserves more love.