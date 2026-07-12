9 Buc-Ee's Chocolate Candies To Look For On Your Road Trip
Buc-ee's is more than an oversized gas station. The road trip pit stop is a scavenger hunt for snack lovers. While the Texas chain's brisket, wall of beef jerky, and Beaver Nuggets usually steal the spotlight, the chocolate candy aisle deserves to be center stage, too. Candy and chocolate lovers alike will find something to suit their tastes here, as the shelves are stocked with everything from nostalgic options to enormous treats that are perfect for curbing sugar cravings on long car rides. There are candied nuts for those who want a little crunch, and even a fudge counter with rotating in-house flavors made daily.
The hardest part of perusing the sweets aisle isn't finding great chocolate, but rather deciding which treats are worthy of the precious real estate in your shopping bag. But what's a road trip without indulging in a bunch of snacks? We've rounded up nine of the fan-favorite chocolate candies from Buc-ee's to keep your sugar crashes at bay next time you stop in. The prices listed here are those from third-party sellers and may differ when shopping in-person at a Buc-ee's location.
Milk Chocolate Beaver Nuggets
The perfect mix of savory, sweet, and crunchy, these treats take Buc-ee's famous Beaver Nuggets and coat them in a rich, creamy milk chocolate. They also come in dark chocolate and white fudge flavors. A 3-ounce bag costs between $5.99 and $6.99.
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter OverBite
Buc-ee's OverBite collection is a fan favorite, featuring hockey puck-sized chocolates in a variety of flavors. Featuring Buc-ee the Beaver's face, this particular OverBite option consists of milk chocolate and a thick layer of peanut butter inside. An OverBite chocolate is priced between $5.99 and $7.95 on third-party reseller sites.
Milk Chocolate Caramel with Sea Salt
These small, individually wrapped squares of goodness pack a big flavor. This option features creamy milk chocolate, a gooey caramel center, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Each chocolate is priced between $1.98 and $2.59 online.
Milk Chocolate Buc-ee Bar
A perfect handheld snack for the road, the Buc-ee Bar comes in five varieties, including milk and dark chocolate, an almond bar in both flavors, and milk chocolate with crispy rice. The chocolate bar can be broken into pieces so you can share it with your friends or eat it bit by bit as you get closer to your destination. Each bar is priced between $3.98 and $4.95 online.
Milk Chocolate Truffle OverBite
OverBite snagged another spot on our list because these Texas-sized treats are just so popular. The peanut butter flavor is in the limelight right now, but shoppers also rave about the milk chocolate truffle flavor. These treats consist of delicious milk chocolate wrapped around a decadent truffle center. Grab one of these hefty sweets for between $5.99 and $7.95 on third-party reseller sites.
Chocolate Fudge
The travel center's fudge is one dessert Buc-ee's fans say you should never skip on your shopping trip. Chocolate is one of over 20 flavors of fudge that Buc-ee's sells, and the chain makes it in-house. A single slice costs around $3.78, but you can also sample the fudge or purchase a variety box if you can't decide. Online, third-party resellers offer six-piece packs of single flavors or 12-piece samplers for about $29.95.
Triple Chocolate Cookie Bites
These triple chocolate cookie bites are coated in milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle, but the star is its crispy cookie center. These bite-sized treats will satisfy even the most hardcore chocolate fans. Buc-ee's also sells cookie bites in cookies and cream and birthday cake flavors. A 4-ounce box is priced between $8.98 and $9.95 on third-party seller sites.
Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
Coffee and chocolate lovers, unite! These little treats are for you, and for anyone else who needs that extra jolt to stay awake on long journeys. The treat features robust espresso beans covered in rich dark chocolate. The chain sells them in 2-ounce and 12-ounce pouches for about $4.95 and $16.95, respectively.
M&M Fudge
Get your candy and chocolate fix with this delicious Buc-ee's treat. The M&M fudge adds even more sweetness to the chocolate foundation and comes studded with the colorful candy on top. Most slices are priced at $3.78 in-store, but you can grab a six-piece pack of the M&M fudge online for about $29.95.