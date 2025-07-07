Can You Buy Buc-Ee's Famous Beaver Nuggets Online If You Don't Live Near One?
The stars may shine bright deep in the heart of Texas, but Buc-ee's shines wherever you can find one. Perched just off the freeway, Buc-ee's is a travel center oasis that originated in the Lone Star State. It features a gas station, a ginormous convenience store, some of the cleanest restrooms you will find when you are road tripping, and its famously branded snack called "Beaver Nuggets." Beaver Nuggets are pieces of sweet puffed corn that come in original, sea salt caramel, cinnamon sweet, and several other flavors. They have a soft crunch and are mildly addictive.
If you are a fan but don't live near one of these hubs, here's what you should know about Buc-ee's iconic Beaver Nuggets: You can buy them online from several third-party sellers. But before you start googling, be prepared to pay more for this convenience. If you purchase at a Buc-ee's stop, a package of original Beaver Nuggets, which taste a little like Captain Crunch or Pops cereal, only sweeter, will run you about $3.99 and the sea salt caramel variety will set you back $4.29. However, at some of these online purveyors, you should expect to pay double.
Amazon Prime is a good option
Texas Snax is a good online option if you want a package of the original Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets. It will cost $8.95 for a one-time purchase of a 13-ounce bag, plus shipping, it will run you $16.10. This is perfect if you are a first-timer and aren't ready to commit to more than one bag. However, if you crave them fortnightly, you can sign up to have these nuggets delivered monthly or bi-weekly for $8.50 per package, plus shipping. If you are an Amazon Prime member, it might be cheaper. A 13-ounce package will run you $12.47 and shipping is free.
Of course, you could just stock up the next time you are road tripping and happen to be passing a Buc-ee's location. If you do plan to make a pitstop at one of these travel centers, be sure to check out Daily Meal's guide to eating at Buc-ee's so you don't miss any of the must-try products. The savory Czech pastries known as kolaches are a Texas staple. Filled with sausage and cheese, or sweet fruit fillings, these pasties are worth a taste, but while you can order Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets online, the kolaches have to be purchased in-store.