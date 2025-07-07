Can You Buy Buc-Ee's Famous Beaver Nuggets Online If You Don't Live Near One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The stars may shine bright deep in the heart of Texas, but Buc-ee's shines wherever you can find one. Perched just off the freeway, Buc-ee's is a travel center oasis that originated in the Lone Star State. It features a gas station, a ginormous convenience store, some of the cleanest restrooms you will find when you are road tripping, and its famously branded snack called "Beaver Nuggets." Beaver Nuggets are pieces of sweet puffed corn that come in original, sea salt caramel, cinnamon sweet, and several other flavors. They have a soft crunch and are mildly addictive.

If you are a fan but don't live near one of these hubs, here's what you should know about Buc-ee's iconic Beaver Nuggets: You can buy them online from several third-party sellers. But before you start googling, be prepared to pay more for this convenience. If you purchase at a Buc-ee's stop, a package of original Beaver Nuggets, which taste a little like Captain Crunch or Pops cereal, only sweeter, will run you about $3.99 and the sea salt caramel variety will set you back $4.29. However, at some of these online purveyors, you should expect to pay double.