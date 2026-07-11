This Costco Bakery Item Misses The Mark In 2026

The Kirkland cookie packs have had some good runs. Last year, the holiday variety pack was well received, with people praising both the price and flavors. Lately, though, the standard three-flavor variety pack with chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, and double nut has fallen short. After a taste test of Kirkland baked goods, we determined the Kirkland Signature variety cookie pack was a skip.

Our reviewer called the cookies bland, textureless, and gummy. Not a raving review, but they did find some bright spots, notably with the chocolate pieces in the chocolate chunk. They still found the cookie base to be lacking, writing, "If I were in the mood for something like this, I'd probably just reach for a chocolate bar."

Posters on Reddit feel the chocolate chunk cookie is not as good as it used to be. "Just bought some and they are so bad," reported one Costco fan. "The priority is shelf life, not taste or quality," reasoned another poster. The 24-count package of cookies costs $9.99. Fortunately, not every cookie misses.