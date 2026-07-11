This Costco Bakery Item Misses The Mark In 2026
The Kirkland cookie packs have had some good runs. Last year, the holiday variety pack was well received, with people praising both the price and flavors. Lately, though, the standard three-flavor variety pack with chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, and double nut has fallen short. After a taste test of Kirkland baked goods, we determined the Kirkland Signature variety cookie pack was a skip.
Our reviewer called the cookies bland, textureless, and gummy. Not a raving review, but they did find some bright spots, notably with the chocolate pieces in the chocolate chunk. They still found the cookie base to be lacking, writing, "If I were in the mood for something like this, I'd probably just reach for a chocolate bar."
Posters on Reddit feel the chocolate chunk cookie is not as good as it used to be. "Just bought some and they are so bad," reported one Costco fan. "The priority is shelf life, not taste or quality," reasoned another poster. The 24-count package of cookies costs $9.99. Fortunately, not every cookie misses.
The Costco Cookies That Hit The Bullseye
Two cookies at Costco are scoring points with posters on Reddit: the double chocolate chunk cookie from the food court and the sweet and salty cookies from the bakery department. When the double chocolate cookie first replaced the churro at the food court, we were impressed with the size. Big and warm, with crispy edges and a soft, gooey interior, it's comparable to a Levain cookie. Fans on Reddit say it's better than Crumbl's chocolate chip cookie.
One poster, who says they are a Costco employee, wrote that the difference between the bakery and food court's cookies is that the bakery's are made with oil, while the food court's use butter. Butter tends to bring a rich, buttery flavor to cookies that oil simply doesn't.
The sweet and salty cookies come with chocolate, pretzel bits, and salted caramel. In a Reddit thread, the poster went so far as to write, "[T]hese little monsters are amazing." One person commented with their technique for keeping them fresh: "I bought a package, froze them in sandwich bags, and now I have cookies to put in my lunches. When they thaw they taste just like the day I bought them."