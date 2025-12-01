Costco's 2025 Holiday Cookie Tray Includes 5 Sweet Varieties
The holidays are finally here with the return of Costco's Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray. Spotted by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, this fan-favorite tray of 60 cookies will sweeten your December for $24.99. That's only around $.42 a cookie! The five flavors in this year's tray are: Chocolate chunk, butter pecan, coconut almond chocolate, red velvet, and toffee sandie. You'll find 12 cookies of each in the container.
They come packaged, sitting on a festive red tray, making them stand out from the tables full of croissants, muffins, and regular cookie packs in the Costco bakery section. This 5.5-pound variety pack of cookies looks to be a more popular option than the recent, disappointing variety dessert bar tray. This is a perfect option to bring into the office or to a party to ring in the start of the holiday season, if you understandably don't have the time to make 60 cookies yourself.
What they're saying online
Costco fans online are excited for the return of these cookies. One commenter on the Instagram post is especially excited by the lack of a raisin cookie. Others are impressed by the price, noting that it didn't go up from last year. "That's pretty much 5$ per row, deff worth the price," pointed out one commenter. It sounds like this is a Costco bakery item that's worth a purchase (unlike the company's usual cookie variety pack offering).
On Reddit, posters are just as excited to see these return. One user asked for more details about the toffee sandie. "The cookie itself is more brittle. The toffee pieces weren't extremely noticeable or crunchy," another user explained. Another Redditor was excited that a particular cookie no one liked was no longer in the mix (although they couldn't remember what the offending cookie was). If these are sold out already at your local Costco, you can always bake your own variety tray from our list of the best holiday cookie recipes.