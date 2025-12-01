Costco's 2025 Holiday Cookie Tray Includes 5 Sweet Varieties

The holidays are finally here with the return of Costco's Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray. Spotted by @costcohotfinds on Instagram, this fan-favorite tray of 60 cookies will sweeten your December for $24.99. That's only around $.42 a cookie! The five flavors in this year's tray are: Chocolate chunk, butter pecan, coconut almond chocolate, red velvet, and toffee sandie. You'll find 12 cookies of each in the container.

They come packaged, sitting on a festive red tray, making them stand out from the tables full of croissants, muffins, and regular cookie packs in the Costco bakery section. This 5.5-pound variety pack of cookies looks to be a more popular option than the recent, disappointing variety dessert bar tray. This is a perfect option to bring into the office or to a party to ring in the start of the holiday season, if you understandably don't have the time to make 60 cookies yourself.