Costco's New Food Court Cookie Is Absolutely Huge

Many savvy shoppers know and love Costco's food court. From the signature hot dog combo (so integral to the brand that Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatened the life of a CEO who asked about getting rid of it) to its exceedingly popular pizza (the bulk retailer is now one of the largest pizza chains in the United States), Costco's food court is practically an institution (even if the chicken bake isn't as good as it used to be). One of the latest additions is the Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and it's a lot to handle.

The massive baked good has recently been appearing on certain Costco food court menus in place of the company's churros — and apparently, it is quite aptly named. According to one Redditor who documented their purchase, it's almost as big around as a grapefruit and roughly an inch thick. It isn't quite frisbee-sized, but shoppers reacting online seem to find it impressive nonetheless.