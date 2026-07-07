9 Best Home Depot Coolers For Your Summer Beach Trip
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Spending time on the beach is a summer getaway favorite, and having drinks and snacks on hand is essential to maintain your hydration and energy while you're in the sun. Even if you head to a popular beach with a concession stand, cafe, or restaurant within walking distance, taking your own food keeps it within arm's reach for convenience and money savings. A well-made cooler (or two) is vital for keeping your drinks and food fresh in the heat, and Home Depot can help you prepare with its wide range of options.
You might be more likely to think of Home Depot when you need a new patio dining furniture set or storage options to organize your outdoor grilling space. If you think about it, though, it makes sense that the retailer sells coolers, too: Such products fit into its core focus on job site essentials and outdoor living. The coolers come in a range of colors, designs, and sizes to suit all kinds of needs, whether you're heading to the sandy coast as a couple, family of five, or group of 10.
Since Home Depot has so many options, though, Daily Meal sifted through the products to find the best ones. Every cooler in the list below has received at least a four-star rating from customers. As of the time of writing, all of them are available for either pick-up at your local store or delivery to your home. Just keep in mind that availability could change, as could the currently listed prices.
Coleman Chiller portable coolers
The Chiller line of coolers by Coleman is designed to make adventuring easy, whether you're lounging on the beach or roughing it in the woods. Available in cranberry and sapphire colors, the 9-quart and 16-quart sizes are designed with handles that lift over the lid for carrying. The larger 28-quart and 60-quart sizes (among the highest-rated wheeled coolers under $100) feature side handles, as well as recessed wheels and rear, retractable handles for rolling.
The Coleman Chiller series of portable coolers is available at Home Depot for $23.99 to $59.99, depending on the size you choose.
Igloo Playmate Elite Ultra
Becoming so popular after an early-1970s launch that it was known as "America's Lunchbox," the Playmate cooler by Igloo Products Corp. still has its iconic tent-like body and push-button swivel lid. This 16-quart model, which can hold up to 30 cans, is a little special, though. While the Elite cooler (pictured above) has a smooth, hard-molded plastic handle that's white to blend in with the rest of the lid, this Elite Ultra version has a black rubberized, soft-grip handle and a black lid-release button.
The Igloo Playmate Elite Ultra cooler is $32.98 at Home Depot.
Milwaukee Packout compact cooler
The Milwaukee Packout compact cooler may be built with working on a job site in mind, but that just means it will be extra durable for beach trips. With a 16-quart capacity, it has an IP65 rating, so it can easily withstand getting knocked around and sitting in the sand. It includes an integrated bottle opener, an interior storage tray, and can keep ice cold for about 30 hours, so you don't have to worry about food and drinks getting warm during a day at the beach.
The Milwaukee Packout compact cooler at Home Depot is $109.
Klein Tools Tradesman Pro Tough Box
Also built with jobsites in mind, the Klein Tools Tradesman Pro Tough Box is a 17-quart cooler that stays cool inside for up to 30 hours. The lid's underside has a recessed section on one side so that 2-liter bottles will fit. Next to it is a compartment for storing utensils, keys, wallets, and other small items you need to tuck safely out of the way. Additionally, this cooler doubles as a seat since it can support up to 300 pounds.
The Klein Tools Tradesman Pro Tough Box is $64.97 at Home Depot.
Ninja FrostVault chest cooler
Although the Ninja brand is known more for its countertop kitchen appliances, especially for manufacturing some of the best blenders for making smoothies, it has a line of FrostVault coolers. What's amazing is that they're designed with as much as 3 inches of insulation to retain ice for up to five days. Additionally, they come with a drawer for food items that you want to keep cold but dry. This particular model has a 30-quart capacity that can hold ice plus 26 cans.
The Ninja FrostVault chest cooler at Home Depot is $199.99.
Coleman Pro premium wheeled hard cooler
The Coleman Pro lineup of premium hard coolers is built for durability and backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Made in blue sky and Neptune (dark blue) colors, the coolers come in three designs: a deep 25-quart with a carrying strap, a 45-quart classic rectangle with side strap handles, and a 55-quart with heavy-duty wheels and an extendable handle. The up to 2-inch-thick construction can keep the interior cold for up to four days.
The Coleman Pro premium hard coolers are $100.79 to $218.90 at Home Depot, depending on the size you choose.
RovR RollR wheeled hard cooler with tow handle
In fun colors like copper, coral, and sunny side, RollR wheeled hard coolers from RovR Products are built for rolling across all kinds of terrain easily, including beach sand. The combined insulated design and RapidLock latches can retain ice for a whopping 10 days. Holding 10 pounds of ice with up to 80 cans, the 60-quart version is nothing short of amazing.
The copper RovR RollR wheeled hard cooler with tow handle at Home Depot is $399.99, but you can also find smaller, 45-quart RollRs in different colors for $299.99.
Lifetime High Performance Cooler
You might recognize the Lifetime brand for its basketball hoops, which it has been manufacturing since the 1980s, but it makes a durable line of coolers, too. Although they come in a wide variety of sizes, this 115-quart High Performance Cooler is one of the top-rated options by Home Depot customers. It doesn't look fancy from the outside — with a classic rectangular design and strap-like handles on the sides — but it offers ice retention for up to 10 days and has a built-in bottle opener.
The Lifetime High Performance Cooler is $328 at Home Depot.
Igloo Polar cooler
While Igloo is widely known for its innovative Playmate model, that's not the only type of cooler the company makes. This Polar cooler is one of its largest options with a capacity of 120 quarts that can hold up to 188 cans. From the walls to the lid, Ultratherm insulation keeps ice and the interior cold for up to five days in outdoor temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features a tie-down loop for transport stability and a reinforced swing-up handle on each side for easy carrying.
The Igloo Polar cooler at Home Depot is $110.02.