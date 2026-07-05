10 Ways You're Ruining Chicken Thighs (And How To Save Them)

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There are few pieces of meat as versatile as chicken thighs. Make roasted chicken thighs for something simple and quick that pairs well with nearly any side you can imagine, from buttery mashed potatoes to Spanish rice. Or, jazz up your meat by making savory, earthy Tahini chicken thighs. You can also use this meat in your favorite soups, stews, casseroles, or stir-fry. Even better, thighs tend to be cheaper than breast meat, so you could also save a few bucks on your grocery bill.

Unfortunately, many people pass over chicken thighs because there are a few nuances to cooking them — and not knowing these basic rules can lead to meat that's dry, rubbery, or just plain gross. After a few negative experiences like this, any person would steer clear of the offending food.

I've cooked more chicken thighs than I care to count, between over 15 years spent in the food industry and decades of cooking at home for my family. During this time, I've noticed there are a few common ways people ruin chicken thighs. If you think you're making these same mistakes, well, I'm here to tell you what you're doing wrong, and also how to fix it — so you can start making perfect chicken thighs every time. Let's get into it.