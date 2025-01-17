The Only Ratio You Need For The Best Marinades

There are plenty of options to customize your dish, from Dr. Pepper and other unusual meat marinades to just digging into your pantry and having a free-for-all with bottles of soy sauce, bourbon, or balsamic vinegar. But Fares Kargar warns you need to be cautious of liquids that can denature your proteins, leaving them mushy and tough if they're left to marinate too long. For this reason, Kargar says you need to consider the strength of the acid before you start whisking up your soaking solution. This factor will also determine how long you want to submerge your cuts of meat and seafood.

If you love lemons, limes, and oranges, Kargar notes, "Citrus is perfect for zesty, herbal marinades, but it's quick-acting — it can actually cook the meat if you leave it on too long, so I wouldn't recommend more than 24 hours." If you're looking for an acid that works fast, vinegar is your bestie. Because it's a strong acid, it does its job quickly, so you want to use vinegar when you're marinating foods for a short time. Kargar says, "...ideally under an hour, especially for softer proteins like chicken or fish." However, if you are looking for something you can leave all day and let your delicate meats marinate until you get home in the evening, Kagar told Daily Meal "for longer marination, wine or yogurt is the way to go — they're gentler and add a great depth of flavor."