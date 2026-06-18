8 Easy Chicken Marinades That Grillers Swear By

As summer swings into gear, so does our love for outdoor entertaining, and for many of us, this means firing up the grill. Burgers and hot dogs are always an option, but for hosts wanting something a little more elegant without breaking the bank, chicken is a perennial favorite — it's affordable, easy to work with, and almost everyone likes it.

A favorite way to add flavor to grilled chicken without a lot of work is to marinate it. By giving your chicken a good soak in a marinade, you not only ensure the chicken is seasoned all the way through (not just on the surface), but you also give it extra moisture to ensure it stays juicy even after cooking. It's also a wildly versatile technique — great marinades for chicken are more varied than you might think. So whether you're trying the technique for the first time or are looking for a change of pace from your standby recipe, you have plenty of easy, flavorful, and often surprising options to choose from.

Here to share some of their favorites are Sam Martin, professional butcher at Edenmoor; Joanne Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste; Isaac Bernal Carbajo, executive chef of the representation of Spain to the United Nations; Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers; and Ashley Lonsdale, chef in residence at ButcherBox.