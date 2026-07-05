Not Costco, Not Sam's Club: The Best Grocery Store Sushi Comes From This Southern Chain

A grocery store may not be many people's first thought for good sushi, but sushi fans shouldn't dismiss it out of hand, either. Grocery store sushi is popular enough that chains small and large often have a select number of items on hand, except for Publix which has dozens of different sushi rolls and platters available.

Publix sushi is made fresh in-store daily in partnership with Zenshi Handcrafted Sushi, a premium brand of Advanced Fresh Concepts (AFC), a massive supermarket sushi supplier that works with several chains. Perhaps because Publix uses Zenshi instead of regular AFC sushi, the ingredients seem slightly better than the average fare at other stores. There's more of them too: Publix sushi typically contains generous amounts of wasabi for added heat, and pickled ginger for a palate cleanser.

The rice is nicely balanced between sweetness and a vinegary bite, and goes well with various pieces of fish. While the price is always good for what you're getting, Wednesdays feature a fan-favorite discount where certain rolls cost only $5. It may not be an exquisite Michelin-star dining experience, but if you just want a spicy tuna roll with little advance notice, it's hard to beat Publix.