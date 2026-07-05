Not Costco, Not Sam's Club: The Best Grocery Store Sushi Comes From This Southern Chain
A grocery store may not be many people's first thought for good sushi, but sushi fans shouldn't dismiss it out of hand, either. Grocery store sushi is popular enough that chains small and large often have a select number of items on hand, except for Publix which has dozens of different sushi rolls and platters available.
Publix sushi is made fresh in-store daily in partnership with Zenshi Handcrafted Sushi, a premium brand of Advanced Fresh Concepts (AFC), a massive supermarket sushi supplier that works with several chains. Perhaps because Publix uses Zenshi instead of regular AFC sushi, the ingredients seem slightly better than the average fare at other stores. There's more of them too: Publix sushi typically contains generous amounts of wasabi for added heat, and pickled ginger for a palate cleanser.
The rice is nicely balanced between sweetness and a vinegary bite, and goes well with various pieces of fish. While the price is always good for what you're getting, Wednesdays feature a fan-favorite discount where certain rolls cost only $5. It may not be an exquisite Michelin-star dining experience, but if you just want a spicy tuna roll with little advance notice, it's hard to beat Publix.
Publix sushi is popular, but is it safe?
With these qualities behind it, Publix was an obvious top choice for ranking different grocery store sushi offerings. People in the market for grocery sushi are often buying on a budget, and the $5 Wednesday deals are cheaper than most of the competition. If the store is sold out of a $5 option (or any other roll on the menu), there's a chance they'll make it fresh for you right then and there.
You don't need to worry about the safety of supermarket sushi, either — at Publix or any other major grocery store. Raw fish can make people apprehensive, but the food safety standards on grocery sushi are actually quite strict. Rolls are made fresh daily because yesterday's leftovers are unacceptable for sale. And you don't need to fear discount sushi rolls at Publix either, as Wednesday's $5 deals are made with the same standards and ingredients as other rolls.
It is true that grocery store sushi always tastes a little different from restaurant sushi. Like Publix's superiority to other supermarket sushi counters, restaurant sushi typically tastes better because of higher-quality ingredients across the board. But don't let that dissuade you from trying Publix sushi, which is perfectly safe and delicious for what it is.