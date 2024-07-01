Why You Shouldn't Avoid Bargains For Grocery Store Sushi

We've all heard the jokes about supermarket sushi, the looks askance at what is widely viewed as an inferior (if affordable) product compared to something from a quality restaurant. And it's true that grocery store sushi always tastes a little different from the more high-end stuff, with the rice a little off in both taste and texture by comparison and the fish not nearly as flavorful. But it's also true that supermarket sushi is safe to eat – foodborne illness outbreaks are caused far more frequently by vegetables, for example. What about when sushi is marked down, though? We're talking raw fish here, so shouldn't we be worried about the provenance of any grocery store sushi bargain?

Actually, if you're buying sushi from a chain like Kroger or Publix, you shouldn't worry about the food safety of marked-down Philadelphia rolls. It makes sense when you think about it: If grocery stores are going to great enough lengths to make sure their sushi is safe in the first place, why would that care and caution go out the window just so they can move the product if it doesn't sell immediately? In fact, marked-down sushi is typically a price change that exists for products with a shorter life than a mayfly, only appearing for a matter of hours before being thrown out if it hasn't sold.