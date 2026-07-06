Stop Throwing Old Pot Lids Away And Put Them To Good Use
There are plenty of ways to declutter kitchen towels, from placing them in stackable containers to stuffing them into clear pocket organizers. However, when you're in the throes of cooking, you need at least one to be close by for grabbing hot pan handles, stabilizing wobbly bowls, and mopping up spills. Instead of balling them up on the counter, make a dedicated place for them on the wall by turning your old pot lids into a charming and accessible storage solution.
It might sound weird to hang an old pot lid on the wall. However, if you do it right, they can create a cute little focal point in the kitchen that looks unique. The key is to select a pot lid that already has a cottage-core vibe, like an enamel one featuring a pretty design, or to choose one that's suitable for upcycling. For instance, you could unscrew the knob or handle and switch it for one that better matches the aesthetic of your kitchen, prime it, and give it a lick of paint, or cover it in decoupage.
Once you've fixed the pan lid onto a suitable area of wall, simply drape your kitchen towel over the knob or thread it through the handle to create a docking station. This also allows you to showcase the pretty motifs, colors, or designs on your best kitchen towels (old kitchen towels can be put to good use in the fridge to absorb moisture and keep your produce fresher for longer).
How to hang upcycled pot lids
Pot lids that have a lip running around the circumference are already set for hanging. All you need to do is knock a hook into the wall (or use the self-adhesive variety for a rented home to avoid damage) and hang the lid on it. As kitchen towels are lightweight, there's little risk that the lid will fall off. Alternatively, if your pan doesn't have a lip, you can fix an adhesive hanging plate onto the back. Once dry, you should be able to hang it on a hook with ease in a location that's accessible but safe. There's a clever DIY to keep your kitchen towels from falling off, too, if you find that they keep slipping: stitch a letterbox-style slit along one edge and slip the other end inside to keep it in place.
Another upcycling idea is to turn your old pot lids into a cake stand by removing the knobs and connecting them together with a wooden dowel or rod to create tiers. Each layer can be spray-painted, embellished with stamps, or bedazzled with beads to create a one-of-a-kind piece for serving anything from petit fours and finger sandwiches to crudités and dips.