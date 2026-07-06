Stop Throwing Old Pot Lids Away And Put Them To Good Use

There are plenty of ways to declutter kitchen towels, from placing them in stackable containers to stuffing them into clear pocket organizers. However, when you're in the throes of cooking, you need at least one to be close by for grabbing hot pan handles, stabilizing wobbly bowls, and mopping up spills. Instead of balling them up on the counter, make a dedicated place for them on the wall by turning your old pot lids into a charming and accessible storage solution.

It might sound weird to hang an old pot lid on the wall. However, if you do it right, they can create a cute little focal point in the kitchen that looks unique. The key is to select a pot lid that already has a cottage-core vibe, like an enamel one featuring a pretty design, or to choose one that's suitable for upcycling. For instance, you could unscrew the knob or handle and switch it for one that better matches the aesthetic of your kitchen, prime it, and give it a lick of paint, or cover it in decoupage.

Once you've fixed the pan lid onto a suitable area of wall, simply drape your kitchen towel over the knob or thread it through the handle to create a docking station. This also allows you to showcase the pretty motifs, colors, or designs on your best kitchen towels (old kitchen towels can be put to good use in the fridge to absorb moisture and keep your produce fresher for longer).