Stop Throwing Old Kitchen Towels Away And Put Them To Good Use

Absorbent, hardwearing, and reusable, kitchen towels are absolute workhorses. Employ them as pot holders, pop them underneath bowls to stabilize them as you whisk a custard, or simply wipe them along the countertop to mop up spills. The bad news? These guys can become frayed, torn, or thin with overuse, which means they can often end up in the trash after a stint of stalwart service. Instead of discarding them, consider putting old kitchen towels to good use by laying them down in your fridge crisper drawers to maximize the life of fresh produce.

To get started, clean out your fridge drawers of any rotting produce, give them a quick dry, and lay your kitchen towel inside (you might have to fold it to make it fit). As kitchen towels are made of cotton, they will absorb any moisture inside the fridge, which will help to control the humidity inside, thereby preventing herbs, greens, and lettuce from wilting and going off too quickly. Of course, there's a similar paper towel hack for keeping refrigerated vegetables fresher for longer. However, paper towels have to be discarded after a single use. Using kitchen towels made of a high-quality fabric allows you to reuse them over and over again, reducing waste. Simply, swap it out for another kitchen towel every time you return from a grocery trip and give the used one a spin in the washing machine so it's ready for another day.