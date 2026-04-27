Give Old Pot Lids New Life With This Cake Stand DIY

You might have heard of transforming old plates into an elegant cake stand, but did you know you can do the same with old pot lids? As these items already have pre-drilled holes in the middle, if they're clear, they're perfect for turning into tiered cake stands with a little DIY know-how, a glue gun, and your favorite patterned paper napkins.

The first step is to unscrew the handles from each clear pot lid to reveal the hole in the center, then give them a thorough clean. Next, cover the concave side of the pot lid in Mod Podge glue and neatly stick your patterned paper napkin over it so it sits flush against the glass (pattern side down). Once dry, trim off any excess, seal with another layer of glue, and paint the back side of the lids before threading some sticks through the hole in the biggest lid (you may need 2-3 depending on the size of the aperture). Thread and glue beads onto the sticks — above and below — to cover them, affix the next lid, add more beads, and finally fix a hook or curtain ring to the very top to act as a handle. You will want to glue a flat-surface base to the bottom of your tiered stand to keep it upright.

While this might seem like a lot of effort, repurposing items that would otherwise end up in the trash is a worthwhile endeavor. Plus, you can create a one-of-a-kind item that suits the aesthetic of your kitchen and dining space; there's heaps of bandwidth to get creative with the pattern, the central rod, and the base.