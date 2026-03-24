11 Dollar Tree Items To Declutter Kitchen Towels
Having kitchen towels in your home is essential. Not only are they practical, but they can also act as decor if you choose ones that have fun designs or match your kitchen aesthetic. With both of these things in mind, you may find yourself with a large selection of kitchen towels so you can swap them out regularly (in fact, according to Martha Stewart, dishcloths should be swapped out once a week). This means that with a large quantity of them, you may have trouble storing them all, especially if you have limited storage space in your home. Luckily, there are some Dollar Tree products that you can buy to help with this problem — without breaking the bank.
Daily Meal has compiled a list of some of the best options for you to consider. You'll find items such as storage bins, wall hooks, and drawer organizers; there's something here that can help the organizational needs of any kitchen, despite how much — or how little — space you have to work with.
Daisy Printed Stackable Plastic Basket
If you want your towel storage to be fun as well as functional, then these daisy-printed stackable plastic baskets from Dollar Tree may be just what you need. These bins have a floral cutout design and come in four color options: pink, green, gray, and blue. Just one of these is large enough to hold a significant amount of folded-up towels, but if you have bigger storage needs, grab two or three. Also, they're decorative enough that you can have them in plain sight, if you don't have somewhere more conspicuous to store them. Buy the daisy-printed stackable plastic basket at Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
C.O.S. Stackable Container Basket
This container basket is a bit unique because it's open at the front, making it easier to reach in and grab exactly what you need. It still holds plenty of folded towels, but with a design that many may find more convenient. Not only is it easier to grab your towels, but the open-faced nature also makes it easier to see which clean towels you have available. Additionally, these containers are stackable, so if you buy more than one, you can build them on top of each other for more storage without taking up too much space. Buy the C.O.S open-faced stackable container basket for $6 each.
Wooden Looking Plastic Removable Wall Hooks
Sure, we need a spot to store clean, unused kitchen towels. But it's also important to have a good place to keep the towels that are currently in use around the kitchen. Instead of throwing these towels on the counter and cluttering up the space or making it look unkept, you may want to invest in these plastic removable wall hooks. These resemble wood, so they'll fit into your kitchen aesthetic a bit better. Each hook can hold up to three pounds, so they can certainly handle the average kitchen towel. Buy a two-pack of wooden-looking plastic removable wall hooks for $1.50.
Pastel Two-Tier Drawers With Handle, Assorted Colors
One kitchen towel storage tip that's both functional and stylish is to have a drawer specifically for kitchen towels. But if you don't have room in your kitchen's built-in drawers, don't worry — you can still create a kitchen towel drawer setup. And these two-tier drawers from Dollar Tree are just what you need to help you do just that. You can fit plenty of towels in these two-drawer organizers so your kitchen stays decluttered, but you still have plenty of clean towels ready and available. Plus, these drawer organizers come in a few pastel colors (pink, green, and blue), as well as gray, so you can choose the one that best matches your kitchen decor, and you don't have to worry about finding a spot for these that's out of sight. Buy the pastel two-tier drawer organizer for $1.50 each.
6-Cube Storage Rack
Next up, we have the six-cube storage rack that is perfect for kitchen organization — including storing extra kitchen towels. This organizational rack — which is just over 34 inches tall and about 12 inches wide — is a great solution for any kitchen that just needs a little extra storage space. There's plenty of room on these racks for folded kitchen towels and, with the open design, you'll be able to see what's available at all times. But if you don't use the entire rack for towels, then you can also share the space with other kitchen items that need a permanent spot, such as oven mitts, food storage containers, or even cookbooks. Buy the six-cube storage rack for $6.
Plastic Woven Basket With Handle, Assorted Colors
Here's another organizational product that comes in an array of fun colors guaranteed to keep your storage needs from being too boring. These plastic woven baskets come in three bright colors: pink, green, and blue. In other words, they're perfect for anyone with a brightly designed kitchen or someone looking for a pop-of-color kitchen item. This basket has built-in handles, so you can easily carry it from room to room, which will work out well if you plan to store it in any room other than your kitchen. Buy the plastic woven basket with handles for $1.50 each.
Laundry Essentials Heavier Weight 7-Pocket Organizer
If you have room in one of your kitchen drawers to store towels, it helps to have an organizer to keep them in place — such as this seven-pocket organizer from Laundry Essentials. As the name suggests, this organizer can store up to seven folded kitchen towels in its compact design (so it should work well even in smaller, more confined kitchen spaces). This is a great option if you like to keep just a small number of kitchen towels due to space constraints — just remember that for longer-lasting kitchen towels, choose cotton. Buy the Laundry Essentials heavier-weight seven-pocket organizer for $1.25.
Plastic Stackable Drawers
If you like the idea of buying a drawer organizer, this plastic drawer is straightforward. It has a white exterior with a clear plastic drawer, so it will work well if you're looking for something super functional that doesn't need to fit into the overall kitchen design (perhaps you plan to keep it tucked away in a closet). These drawers are also stackable, so if you buy more than one, you can build up a drawer design that is both spacious and works in a compact area. Buy the plastic stackable drawer for $6 each.
Essentials Over the Door 6-Hook Hanger
This over-the-door hook will give you the space to hang up as many as six kitchen towels you're currently using. This hook hanger attaches over the door, so it could work well over your kitchen pantry door or even a cupboard door, depending on your kitchen layout and space limitations. It's a great way to get those towels out of the way while still having them close by and available for use. Buy the six-hook over-the-door hanger for $1.25.
Large Plastic Woven Storage Baskets
Here's another option for anyone who likes the woven basket look (even if it's made of plastic). These plastic woven storage baskets are rectangular and more than spacious enough for your collection of kitchen towels. These baskets can be stored in a closet if you have the space, or kept out in the open on a shelf (they are aesthetically pleasing enough to fit with most decor). There are two color options, either white or gray, so these work well for anyone who prefers more simplistic organizational items (rather than the brightly colored ones). Buy the large plastic woven storage basket for $4 each.
Essentials Storage Tall Slotted Plastic Storage Basket
Last up on the list are tall, slotted plastic storage baskets. These baskets have a simple design but also come in a few bright color options (pink, green, and blue), as well as gray for anyone who prefers a more muted hue. This product can easily be filled with plenty of folded kitchen towels — and if you need more space, you can just buy two or three. If you have closet space, these baskets can be stored there; if you're lacking closet space, they will also look great sitting out on an open shelf. Buy the tall slotted plastic storage basket from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.