Kitchen Towels Keep Falling? Try This Clever DIY

Perfect for grabbing hot pans, stabilizing chopping boards, and covering yeasted doughs, kitchen towels definitely earn their keep. Hanging a pretty one on the oven door handle also lends your space a cozy character, particularly if it features an eye-catching motif or striking color that elevates the existing aesthetic of your cabinetry and counters. However, these heroes are prone to slipping off onto the floor and getting dirty. The solution to this problem is to modify them slightly with some scissors and a little DIY stitch-work to create a slit along one side that keeps them in place.

Showcased in a TikTok by @emyxbudgetsahm, the crux of this hack is to draw a rectangle near the top edge of your kitchen towel (along the shorter side) that's about 4 inches in length and 1 inch in width. Next, you'll need to use a sewing machine to stitch all the way around that rectangle before making a slit through its center with a pair of scissors. You should be left with an opening that looks like a letterbox that you can put your fingers through. Finally, fold your kitchen towel in half lengthwise, hang it over a handle, and slip one end through the slit until secure!