Not Costco, Not Walmart: This Is The Best Rotisserie Chicken Of 2026, Per Consumer Reports

Rotisserie chickens are an enduringly popular grocery store item at every chain that offers them, and because of high consumer demand, many of them do. That, of course, means that not every grocery rotisserie chicken is made equal: some are flavorful, while others can be shockingly bland. But new data suggests that the best of them all is actually found at Sam's Club.

The nonprofit group Consumer Reports purchased between 10 and 13 chickens from each retailer and underwent lab testing for several criteria, including sodium content and PFAS contamination. From these chickens, Consumer Reports' self-described "sensory experts" tasted three samples acquired from up to three different store locations on three occasions, to account for outlier performances.

The research concluded that Sam's Club had the best overall performance, primarily because of its signature paprika rub. The bold and deep-red spice lends each bird an appetizing caramel bronze color, with paprika flavor adding to the chicken's inherent roasted deliciousness. And while it isn't clear whether Consumer Reports graded on price, it helps that Sam's Club has one of the most affordable rotisserie chickens on the market.