Not Costco, Not Walmart: This Is The Best Rotisserie Chicken Of 2026, Per Consumer Reports
Rotisserie chickens are an enduringly popular grocery store item at every chain that offers them, and because of high consumer demand, many of them do. That, of course, means that not every grocery rotisserie chicken is made equal: some are flavorful, while others can be shockingly bland. But new data suggests that the best of them all is actually found at Sam's Club.
The nonprofit group Consumer Reports purchased between 10 and 13 chickens from each retailer and underwent lab testing for several criteria, including sodium content and PFAS contamination. From these chickens, Consumer Reports' self-described "sensory experts" tasted three samples acquired from up to three different store locations on three occasions, to account for outlier performances.
The research concluded that Sam's Club had the best overall performance, primarily because of its signature paprika rub. The bold and deep-red spice lends each bird an appetizing caramel bronze color, with paprika flavor adding to the chicken's inherent roasted deliciousness. And while it isn't clear whether Consumer Reports graded on price, it helps that Sam's Club has one of the most affordable rotisserie chickens on the market.
Rotisserie chicken has left its (Members) Mark on Sam's Club
The store-roasted chicken is one of the first Sam's Club products that members always stock up on. Stores like these are geared toward shoppers on a budget, and the chicken's rock-bottom price of (barely) less than $5 makes it an obvious choice every time. It's a better deal than most and tastes better too, even more so than some stores you'd think would excel at roasting a bird.
When we ranked 12 grocery store rotisserie chickens, Whole Foods' chicken came in dead last. Despite a reputation for freshness and quality ingredients, the chain's chickens can taste bland and a bit dry, which is extra disappointing at their high price point of $8+. Sam's Club — which led all other major national retailers in our ranking — offers a more reliably delicious chicken at nearly half the price.
Most grocery stores have best and worst times to buy a rotisserie chicken, but the centrality of this item to the Sam's Club experience shows in when it starts selling the birds. Unlike competitors, Sam's Club typically has rotisserie chickens as early as 8 AM on weekdays, shortly after the store opens. And each store restocks them throughout the day until sold out, usually around 7:30 PM.