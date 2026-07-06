These 13 Home Depot Finds Will Keep Your Kitchen Sparkling Clean (Starting At $5)

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There's something satisfying about walking into a kitchen that is clean and organized. After all, it's easier to cook, entertain, and keep up with daily chores when you start with a clean space. But while we can all appreciate a sparkling clean kitchen, most of us don't want to spend all of our time doing the actual cleaning. The right tools for the job can simplify your daily chores, and this collection of budget-friendly kitchen cleaning tools from Home Depot does exactly that.

While it might be known for its selection of hardware, lumber, and gardening supplies, Home Depot has a wide selection of kitchen supplies, from cooking utensils to cleaning essentials. And whether you crave gleaming countertops or a fingerprint-free surface on your stainless steel fridge (or both!), these tools will work with you to create a spotless space without breaking the bank. Starting at just five dollars, these cleaning products, which were chosen for their affordability and functionality, are all designed to make your life in the kitchen just a little bit easier.