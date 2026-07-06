These 13 Home Depot Finds Will Keep Your Kitchen Sparkling Clean (Starting At $5)
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There's something satisfying about walking into a kitchen that is clean and organized. After all, it's easier to cook, entertain, and keep up with daily chores when you start with a clean space. But while we can all appreciate a sparkling clean kitchen, most of us don't want to spend all of our time doing the actual cleaning. The right tools for the job can simplify your daily chores, and this collection of budget-friendly kitchen cleaning tools from Home Depot does exactly that.
While it might be known for its selection of hardware, lumber, and gardening supplies, Home Depot has a wide selection of kitchen supplies, from cooking utensils to cleaning essentials. And whether you crave gleaming countertops or a fingerprint-free surface on your stainless steel fridge (or both!), these tools will work with you to create a spotless space without breaking the bank. Starting at just five dollars, these cleaning products, which were chosen for their affordability and functionality, are all designed to make your life in the kitchen just a little bit easier.
Zep Stainless Steel Polish
Stainless steel appliances appear to be an unstoppable trend. First made popular in the 1990s, today's stainless steel finish is fingerprint-resistant and can complement any kitchen design. For the sleekest appliances around, grab a can of Zep Stainless Steel Polish. Not only does this affordable bottle of polish keep your appliances looking like they belong in a showroom, but it also helps prevent rust and corrosion over years of use.
Buy Zep Stainless Steel Polish at Home Depot for $4.97.
Reusable Microfiber Cloth Towels From Quickie
Whether you're cleaning windows or scrubbing stubborn grease off the stovetop, microfiber can get the job done. This tough fabric is known for its ability to leave glass squeaky clean and pick up every fleck of dust. Microfiber is effective AND eco-friendly; toss them in the washing machine when they get dirty and use them over and over again. This set of 14-inch by 14-inch microfiber towels comes in a set of 24, so you'll have plenty of towels to clean the kitchen, with some left over for the rest of the house.
Buy this set of Reusable Microfiber Cloth Towels from Quickie at Home Depot for $13.98.
HDX Dustpan and Brush Set
Spills happen, and that's especially true in the kitchen. This HDX dustpan and brush set is the perfect size for cleaning up those little everyday messes or even sweeping up the balls of pet hair that always seem to accumulate in the corners and underneath the fridge. The dustpan is 10-inches wide, and the handle has a hole for hanging, making it easy to tuck away inside the pantry without taking up valuable shelf space.
Buy the HDX Dustpan and Brush Set at The Home Depot for $9.98.
Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Dry and Wet Multi-Surface Mopping Starter Kit
Housework might not be fun, but it can be easier when you have the right tools. This Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 Dry and Wet Multi-Surface Mopping Starter Kit is an affordable floor-care tool that comes with a Swiffer mop and 10 refills (seven for sweeping and three for mopping). The Swiffer is safe for all floor surfaces. With its light size and small footprint, it's easy to store and break out anytime there's a mess.
Buy the Swiffer Sweeper Multi-Surface Starter Kit at The Home Depot for $14.97.
Glisten Lemon Scent Garbage Disposer Foaming Cleaner
Don't wait until you smell funky odors rising up from the garbage disposer to clean it. While updating your kitchen faucet can instantly refresh your sink area, keeping the disposer clean is just as important. Stay ahead of the stink with these lemon-scented foaming garbage disposer cleaners. Each package comes with four biodegradable packets that are dropped right into the disposal system. Add a little water, turn it on, and watch your sink fill with cleansing foam as it gets to work. The packets are easy on the wallet, too; a set of four cleansers is less than five bucks.
Buy Glisten Lemon Scent Garbage Disposer Foaming Cleaner from The Home Depot for $3.96.
Granite and Marble Cleaning Wipes from Tub O' Towels
If you've ever lived in a home with marble or granite counters, you know how important it is to properly care for them. The Granite and Marble Cleaning Wipes from Tub O' Towels are designed specifically to be used on marble and granite. Each container has 40 towels that can be used to safely clean and polish your stone surfaces.
Buy the Granite and Marble Cleaning Wipes from Tub O' Towels at Home Depot for $7.57.
Degreaser POD 5-Pack from WD-40
It can be challenging to cut through grime and grease, but WD-40 has delivered a solution that works. Its Degreaser PODS just need to be added to warm water to activate its degreasing powers, and the user can choose how much to add based on the needs of the job. They can be used across multiple surfaces, from neoprene to chrome, and are effective on everything from a dirty home kitchen to an auto shop.
Buy the Degreaser POD 5-Pack from WD-40 at Home Depot for $6.60.
Tub O' Towels Stainless Steel Cleaning Wipes
Simplify cleaning your stainless steel appliances with this handy tub of Stainless Steel Cleaning Wipes from Tub O' Towels. Designed to polish and protect everything from your stainless steel fridge to your range hood (it can be hard to get the grease off of a range hood!), these wipes come in a set of 40 and are well-reviewed by Home Depot shoppers. One reviewer said, " I use these on all of my stainless appliances in my home and basically one sheet is all you need per appliance. The sheets are thick, generous in size and really get the job done."
Buy Tub O' Towels Stainless Steel Cleaning Wipes from Home Depot for $7.57.
Smooth Top Cleaning Kit from Range Clean
Owners of smooth-top cooking ranges understand the unique challenges that plague the slick surface. Food and grease melt onto the surface, and the high temperatures turn it into a cement-like substance that is incredibly challenging to remove. Enter the Smooth Top Cleaning Kit from Range Clean. This kit comes with a special cleaner designed for glass and ceramic stove tops, a sponge, and a scraper for removing all that stuck-on gunk.
Buy the Smooth Top Cleaning Kit from Range Clean at Home Depot for $9.46.
Kitchen Cleaner with 2-Sided Cleaning Stone and Polishing Pad
When you want a kitchen that shines, you can't ignore the details. Sure, we all have some dingy-looking cooking sheets and questionable cast iron pans lurking in our cabinets. But if you want to bring everything back to life and make it shine, try this Kitchen Cleaner with 2-Sided Cleaning Stone and Polishing Pad. This set of two polishing pads can be used to clean everything from your dirty burners to your favorite cast iron pan. It works on all temperatures and is chemical-free.
Buy the Kitchen Cleaner with 2-Sided Cleaning Stone and Polishing Pad from Home Depot for $10.
Scrub Daddy Dishwashing Wand with Sponge
Whether you're handwashing all your dishes or just giving them a quick pre-wash before loading them into the dishwasher, this handy dishwashing wand from Scrub Daddy will make the job quicker and easier. Scrub Daddy, which rose to fame after its appearance on "Shark Tank" in 2013, is a trusted brand that creates useful, high-quality products. A Home Depot reviewer called this out, saying, "Nothing beats a product by Scrub Daddy. I have been using their products for years and no other sponge can come close to it!!!!"
Buy the Scrub Daddy Dishwashing Wand with Sponge from Home Depot for $7.98.
4-Count Washer and Dishwasher Freshener and Cleaner from Plink
Just because nobody is looking inside your dishwasher doesn't mean it's okay to ignore it. Keep your appliance clean so it can keep your dishes clean with a Washer and Dishwasher Freshener and Cleaner from Plink. It's easy to use. Just toss a tab in the dishwasher and let it run for a cycle without dishes to get a clean, odor-free dishwasher.
Buy the 4-Count Washer and Dishwasher Freshener and Cleaner from Plink at Home Depot for $4.98.
Tile and Grout Brush from QEP
Don't let your grout go! Keep it as clean and grime-free as the day it was installed with this Tile and Grout Brush from QEP. This heavy-duty brush works for all grout widths and can combat mold, grease, and the day-to-day buildup that finds its way into grout in a busy kitchen. It has tough nylon bristles and a scraper that can be used on tough-to-remove scum.
Buy a Tile and Grout Brush from QEP at Home Depot for $4.97.