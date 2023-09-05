How To Clean That Sticky Grease Off Of Your Range Hood

Cleaning a kitchen thoroughly is no easy feat. In addition to disinfectants and potentially heavy cleaning products, you have to make sure you get into everything — this is where your food is prepared, after all. And while everyone knows there are parts of the kitchen that you have to hit — the counters, the sink, the stovetop — there's one big one you might be skipping, and it's one you really need to make sure to keep clean: the range hood (also called the kitchen hood), that pyramid-like object that hangs above your stove. Fortunately, all you need is a degreaser and a microfiber cloth.

It's helpful to understand the purpose of a range hood to understand why it gets so dirty (and why cleaning it is so important). The reason it's there is to suck grease, smoke, combustion fumes, and whatever else comes off the stove up and away from it. As a result, while grease eventually collects on kitchen surfaces like cabinets, there might be no part of the kitchen that attracts grease the way a range hood does. And that grease and grime can cause some issues if you don't take care of it.

Happily, the way you clean it isn't complicated (though it is a bit labor-intensive).