8 Budget-Friendly Kitchen Faucets That Will Update Your Space
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Kitchen renovations aren't cheap, but you don't need to put yourself (and your wallet) through a major remodel to make an impactful change in the kitchen. When it comes to home décor, a little can go a long way, and a kitchen in need of a refresh might just be begging for a new faucet. An updated faucet can modernize the look and feel of a kitchen, add functionality, and become a stylish focal point without the cost and disruption of a full-scale renovation.
The sink, after all, might be the hardest-working fixture in the kitchen. We use it to clean our hands, our dishes, and our produce. For some of us, it may even be a temporary resting place for dishes we aren't quite ready to wash. If your kitchen needs a facelift, this roundup of budget-friendly faucets has something to refresh any space. Whether you prefer a classic brushed nickel finish, on-trend matte black, or a vintage copper look, these affordable pieces are proof you don't have to spend a fortune to achieve a high-end look.
Sleek and modern black matte faucet from androme
Looking for something sleek and stylish that is also a workhorse? This black matte faucet from Lowe's gets rave reviews, with one reviewer saying, "The sleek black matte finish is quite modern and fit our ceramic sink perfectly." The faucet has an easy-to-use single lever to turn it on and off and a retractable hose. The modern, minimalist design makes it a pretty fit for kitchens ranging from classic farmhouse to brand new.
You can get this androme matte black faucet for $49.99 at Lowe's.
Brushed nickel faucet with hot/cold Switch from FORIOUS
Brushed nickel never goes out of style, and this classic finish will complement any kitchen decor. With three spray modes and an automatically-retracting pull-down sprayer, this faucet also comes with a hot/cold switch for easily toggling between temperatures, and is easy to install (no handyman skills necessary).
Buy this brushed nickel faucet by FORIOUS from Lowe's for $49.99.
AVITAS two-tone black and gold kitchen faucet
Add character to your kitchen with this unique two-tone black and gold kitchen faucet. This classic color combo suits a variety of design aesthetics and is just unique enough that you won't find it in the kitchen of every model home on your block. But pretty is as pretty does, and this faucet also gets the job done. It comes with an aerator to avoid splashing and has a useful swivel spout.
Buy this AVITAS black and gold kitchen faucet at The Home Depot for $51.99.
Functional faucet with pull-out sprayer by AKLFGN
Sometimes, functional is best, and this well-reviewed faucet from AKLFGN has a five-star rating on Home Depot's website from its pleased fanbase. The pull-out sprayer has three functions, ranging from an aerated stream to a wide spray for cleaning large pots (or cleaning your kitchen sink). One reviewer even called it "superior functionality at an exceptional price point."
This functional faucet by AKLFGN is available for $51.27 at The Home Depot.
Modern, industrial faucet by HOMEMYSTIQUE
If you're looking for something that blends modern with old-school industrial, this single-handle kitchen faucet with a black matte finish might fit the bill. This faucet's finish resists fingerprints and is easy to clean. It also comes with multiple stream and spray modes, making it a useful companion for daily kitchen chores.
The HOMEMYSTIQUE industrial-looking faucet is available at The Home Depot for $57.69.
Vintage copper kitchen faucet from Chiczam
Sometimes, an update can make our kitchens look more classic, and this vintage-inspired kitchen faucet by Chiczam boasts Victorian vibes and comes in a pretty copper color. You don't need to have a vintage kitchen design to love it, though. The faucet is popular with Amazon reviewers, with one shopper saying they were, "Very impressed with the quality of this faucet. Heavy duty and exactly what I wanted." The faucet has a 360-degree rotating spout and a tarnish-resistant finish.
Buy this copper kitchen faucet from Chiczam for $59.99 on Amazon.
Elegant gold kitchen faucet by FROPO
Bring some understated elegance to your kitchen sink and dress it up with this gold faucet. It's not just beautiful, either; this well-designed fixture is also efficient. The sink comes with a separate side sprayer that has a hose 31 inches long and provides a high-pressure spray. The stainless steel faucet is also easy to install for anyone who's up for a quick DIY project.
This gold kitchen faucet by FROPO is available on Amazon for $47.60.
Commercial-quality kitchen faucet by SUPWORK
Home cooks will love this commercial-quality faucet with multiple functions that make cooking and kitchen cleanup a breeze. With a multi-purpose pull-down sprayer and the ability to control the spray's flow, this faucet will be gentle when cleaning sensitive produce but supply the necessary output to scrub the dirtiest of pots and pans. This faucet was designed to be durable, easy to clean, and statement-making with a coil spring around its neck.
This SUPWORK commercial faucet is available at Wayfair for $54.99.