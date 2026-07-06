The 'Heavenly' Old-School Ice Cream Flavor That Was Popular In The '70s

If you were to ask a room full of people what their favorite flavor of ice cream is, you'd likely get a lot of chocolates, vanillas, perhaps chocolate chip cookie doughs, or strawberries, and mint chips. If anyone were to mention Heavenly Hash flavor, they'd likely be a person of a certain age. It's just not a flavor you see much anymore, but in the 70s, it was in its heyday, just like several other old school flavors.

Heavenly Hash was a delicious blend of chocolate ice cream, marshmallow swirl, roasted almonds, and chocolate chips or pieces. It could be considered similar in flavor to Rocky Road, but it was still unique. The flavor concept actually originated with a candy created by New Orleans-based Elmer Candy Corporation in 1923. The egg-shaped confection was offered during the Easter season and featured marshmallows and nuts covered in a chocolate coating. The treat is still a popular Easter tradition in Louisiana.

It's unclear exactly who turned the sweet into an ice cream flavor, but the ingredients are suited perfectly for a cold, creamy dessert. Baby Boomers were smitten with Heavenly Hash ice cream, but today, the flavor isn't nearly as widespread as it once was. There are some creameries that still produce it, including Perry's Ice Cream and Hood.