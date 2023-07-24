What's The Actual Flavor Of Rocky Road Ice Cream?

For a majority of ice creams, what they taste like is literally in the name. Vanilla tastes like vanilla, chocolate tastes like chocolate, and you'd be really surprised to learn what strawberry tastes like. But there is at least one ice cream that breaks away from this trend: Rocky Road.

Rocky Road ice cream is, at its most basic, chocolate ice cream with marshmallow swirls and roasted almonds. It's effectively an ice cream sundae — ice cream, nuts, and a topping — all combined into one scoop. But while we know the ingredients, the problem is identifying what the flavor of Rocky Road is. Since the flavor itself is made up of three different flavors, how can you effectively describe its taste? Is it closer to chocolate ice cream? Is marshmallow the most notable flavor? Or do the salty roasted almonds take center stage?

It seems that if we want a general consensus as to what Rocky Road ice cream actually tastes like, we'll have to see what the public thinks.