6 Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to Trader Joe's sweet treats, shoppers have a vast constellation of stellar choices. Usually, when I'm making my rounds at the store, I head to the freezer section to find Trader Joe's frozen desserts – like tiramisu, macarons, and lemon bars – or to pack my cart with some of my favorite ice creams. It was only recently that I discovered a non-frozen category of dessert gems that give all of those a run for their money: TJ's mini sheet cakes.

Smaller than a standard sheet of paper and only an inch or two high, these little wonders nevertheless pack a big punch of sweetness and flavor into each bite. Six servings is the recommended amount, though in my experience it's tough to keep yourself from indulging in more, especially if you're only sharing the cake with one or two people. Trader Joe's offers several different flavors, some of which are available year-round and others that are seasonal specialties. With the recent introduction of a few new varieties (at the time of writing), I decided to get a hold of every flavor that was available in my area and pit them head-to-head to find the best one. Here are my rankings, from least impressive to most delectable.