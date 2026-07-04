Boomers Still Love This Old-School Baking Tool

If you ever wondered how your grandmother's Christmas butter cookies came out so beautiful and perfect, we're sorry to say it might not have been 100% magic baking skills with just her hands. She just might have had some help with a classic, old-school gadget she probably dug out from her cabinets only one time a year. Many Baby Boomers relied on their trusty cookie presses to create picture-perfect, evenly sized butter cookies that you and your cousins gobbled up the moment you walked in their door.

And, if we know grandparents, chances are they still have this totally cool tool hiding alongside their electric kitchen knives, hand-cranked flour sifters, and other tools Boomers still have in their kitchens. If so, it's completely worth rummaging for and trying it out for yourself. Cookie presses are designed to hold a tube of butter cookie dough. When you press a button or lever, a plunger presses down onto a metal disc adorned with cutout designs that press out specific shapes of dough. This creates small cookies that are all the same size. Common shapes include flowers, wreaths, and star shapes, but some kits come with holiday designs as well, like Christmas trees.