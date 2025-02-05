You Only Need 3 Ingredients For These Delectable Oatmeal Cookies

Cookies do not need to be complicated. If you are looking for a sweet snack without all the hassle of creaming and mixing sugar, butter, flour, and eggs, these three-ingredient oatmeal cookies should be added to your list of best cookie recipes. Oatmeal cookies can be overlooked when in the company of chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, and white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, but these particular oatmeal cookies may have you rethinking your preference. Using just peanut butter, bananas, and oats you can create an oatmeal cookie that hits all the notes your sweet tooth is craving.

Mashing and mixing takes but a few minutes, and there is no need to refrigerate before baking. That said, there is a bit of a wait time to let the dough rest. This allows the oats to hydrate from the moisture in the banana and peanut butter, creating a cookie that bakes and browns more evenly. To accomplish this, you will need between 15 and 20 minutes after you mix the three ingredients and before you break out a cookie scoop and dollop them onto a sheet pan to bake.