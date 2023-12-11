12 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Using A Cookie Press

If you love to bake cookies with elaborate designs that typically require a piping bag and are looking to invest in a tool that can help you mass produce dozens of fancy-shaped cookies this holiday season and year-round, look no further than the cookie press. This clever extruding device resembling a caulk gun or a fancy grown-up Play-Doh Fun Factory likely dates back to the 16th century but was popularized by the Aluminum Goods Manufacturing Company of Wisconsin between 1930 and 1935.

The devices, sometimes known as a biscuit press, cookie gun, or Spritzcookie press, from the German word spritzen, which means squirt, are available in manual and electric varieties. Manual devices are more commonly found and less expensive. They can be made of plastic or metal and have myriad-shaped die-cut discs. A plunger or trigger apparatus is activated by a hand crank or lever that pushes dough through the molds for perfectly uniform cookies.

While these devices are convenient, they can often be temperamental to work with. They require a bit of know-how and finesse to use efficiently and consistently. If you have a cookie press and have had issues getting the cookies to come out right, read on to find out some of the most common mistakes people make when using one and how to avoid making them yourself.