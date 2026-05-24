Boomers Still Have These 8 Tools In Their Kitchens

There is a certain kind of kitchen wisdom that doesn't come from a YouTube video or a cooking app. It is felt in the weight of a well-seasoned iron skillet, the click of a flour sifter's trigger, and the reliability of a vintage glass measuring cup. Boomers started their adult life with tools that were built to last, and some of those tools are still hiding in kitchen drawers or on the countertops of this elder generation's homes. Hiding in boomer kitchens across the U.S., you might find items you can't even identify like a pastry tool, a church key, or an electric knife that looks like something out of a horror movie.

Many people claim that boomers are set in their ways. This might not necessarily be a generational thing; it may just be an age thing. To be honest, sometimes being set in your ways can be good, especially in the era of overconsumption — wanting to hold on to reliable kitchen tools is really eco-friendly. What home chef who's worth their salt doesn't have a favorite knife or even a favorite burner on the stove (bottom right)? When something works for you, and can be relied upon to help you consistently create amazing dishes, why wouldn't you hold on to it for years? While there are quite a few old school kitchen tools people don't use anymore, there are some you might find in your favorite boomer's kitchen that deserve a second chance.