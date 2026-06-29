16 Dollar Tree Finds For The Best 4th Of July Party

Providing the food and decor necessary to host a 4th of July party can quickly get expensive. And with the ever rising cost of groceries, sometimes, just bringing a dish to a potluck can tip a tight budget out of balance. But with the ultra-low prices at Dollar Tree, you can be both festive and frugal.

While it's likely too late to get anything shipped in time, Dollar Tree does have same-day delivery via third-party apps on some items. You may also be able to schedule an in-store pickup near you. But some items are only available in-store, as are any non-bulk purchases.

Since the 4th of July is a major national holiday, you're likely to find a lot of patriotic party needs from tablecloths to plates, forks & spoons, serving bowls, hot dog holders, and more. Dollar Tree is slim on grilling supplies, but there are a few essentials should you need them for the cookout. There are plenty of affordable ways to bring or prepare snacks for the crowd, and even a festive little something to keep young kids busy at the party.