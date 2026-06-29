16 Dollar Tree Finds For The Best 4th Of July Party
Providing the food and decor necessary to host a 4th of July party can quickly get expensive. And with the ever rising cost of groceries, sometimes, just bringing a dish to a potluck can tip a tight budget out of balance. But with the ultra-low prices at Dollar Tree, you can be both festive and frugal.
While it's likely too late to get anything shipped in time, Dollar Tree does have same-day delivery via third-party apps on some items. You may also be able to schedule an in-store pickup near you. But some items are only available in-store, as are any non-bulk purchases.
Since the 4th of July is a major national holiday, you're likely to find a lot of patriotic party needs from tablecloths to plates, forks & spoons, serving bowls, hot dog holders, and more. Dollar Tree is slim on grilling supplies, but there are a few essentials should you need them for the cookout. There are plenty of affordable ways to bring or prepare snacks for the crowd, and even a festive little something to keep young kids busy at the party.
Enticingly Easy Funnel Cake Mix
Surprise your guests or hosts with a classic fairgrounds treat you don't usually see at a house party. Each box has enough dry mix for 6 funnel cakes, though you'll have to provide your own toppings like powdered sugar or chocolate sauce — or dips, if you turn funnel cakes into dessert fries. Buy in bulk to feed a whole party, or stock your own strategic funnel cake reserve for the whole summer.
Purchase the Enticingly Easy Funnel Cake Mix online from Dollar Tree for $18 per 12 boxes ($1.50 each.)
Cooking Concepts 3-in-1 Grill Brush
A clean grill is essential to an immediate sizzle when you drop your burgers and steaks, because it keeps your proteins clean and cooking more efficiently with less sticking. And while it's easy to do, too many home cooks hang onto an old grill brush past its prime. Dollar Tree's 3-in-1 includes a scraper, traditional brush, and steaming sponge to wipe away dirt from hot grates. And at this price, it's easy to replace as needed.
Purchase the Cooking Concepts 3-in-1 Grill Brushes online from Dollar Tree for $22.50 per 18 brushes ($1.25 each.)
Patriotic Cup With Carry Strap And Straw
This festive reusable cup comes with a lanyard to wear it around your neck and a straw for easy drinking. It's an ideal choice for a busy grillmaster who wants something to sip on without potentially spilling a drink all over the food or getting meat juices on the outside of their cup. Unlike most other items on this list, these cups are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50 each.
Cooking Concepts Grill Trays
These simple aluminum grill trays are ideal for sliced vegetables, meatballs, shrimp, and other commonly-grilled items that might fall through the grates into the flames. Beyond just wasting food, this can cause foul odors and flare-ups, so it's to be avoided whenever possible. These grill tray 2-packs are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.25 each.
Patriotic Tablecovers, 54x108 in.
Whether you own or rent them, any party host needs to protect their tables from spills and less-than-careful guests. These plastic patriotic-themed table covers do just that and on a budget, because something that's meant to get dirty doesn't need to be expensive. Do note, however, that they are only available for rectangular tables. These table covers are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50 each.
Pillsbury Traditional Yellow Cake Mix
Baking a cake is an easy way to bring a tasty and popular dish to a party. And with a little love and care (and good icing), store-bought mixes like these can be a surprise hit, especially if the party vibes are strong and nobody's feeling too picky. This cake mix is also available in chocolate or vanilla for multiple different options, or a mixed layer cake.
Purchase the Pillsbury Traditional Yellow Cake Mix, 15.25 oz. Boxes from Dollar Tree for $18 per 12 boxes ($1.50 each.)
Patriotic LED Yard Cup
As far as drinkware goes, nothing says party like a yard cup, and these red, white, and blue ones are perfect for a 4th of July event. Each cup has an LED light in the base, making them perfect for after sunset and fireworks time. These LED Yard Cups are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50 each.
Star Bowls
These red and blue star-shaped bowls are ideal for a spread of small snacks like nut mixes, popcorn, pretzels, and small candies. They're also great for pre-sliced limes and lemons at a cocktail station, collecting used bottle caps or matches, or any other small party items worth keeping track of for any reason. These Star Bowls are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50 per 2-count.
Brim's Salt and Pepper Fried Pork Rinds, 2.62-oz.
Dollar Tree customers especially love the seasoned flavor of this classic cookout snack. These single serving bags are great for letting guests graze while the mains finish, but pork rinds actually make an incredible hot dog topping as well. The added salty crunch brings a sensational texture and flavor. And in the same vein as putting potato chips on a sandwich, try these pork rinds on a burger too.
Purchase the Brim's Salt and Pepper Fried Pork Rinds, 2.62-oz. from Dollar Tree for $30 per 24 bags ($1.25 each.)
Seasonal Collection Champagne Party Popper, Assorted Colors, 1-ct.
Party poppers are a timeless accessory for any such celebration, and these red, white, and blue examples are great for the 4th. With a signature popping noise and confetti that fills the air, think of them as daytime fireworks without any actual explosives. The Seasonal Collection Champagne Party Popper is not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50.
Patriotic-themed Cutlery Set
Eat patriotically with these red forks, clear (as a stand-in for white) knives, and blue spoons. Every 24 pack contains 8 of each, so you will likely need several for larger gatherings. But even outside of 4th of July weekend, this colorful cutlery remains a bit more visually interesting than your average plastic utensils. The Seasonal Collection Patriotic-themed Cutlery Set is not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50.
Patriotic Paper Plates
Each of these 9-inch square paper plates comes either in a fireworks or American flag design, both of which are a good match for the patriotic plastic cutlery. And with the plates coming in 16-packs you'll need a few for a decent-sized 4th of July party. These Seasonal Collection Patriotic Paper Plates are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50.
Patriotic Paper Hot Dog Holders
Hot dogs are practically a 4th of July requirement, and these patriotic hot dog holders can make your simple grilled franks seem a bit more sophisticated than just rolling them onto a paper plate. Despite the name, they're also good for serving corn on the cob, grilled shrimp, popcorn, and a number of other classic cookout foods. Matching liners for each holder help contain any mess. The Patriotic Paper Hot Dog Holder 16-packs are not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50.
Velveeta Jalapeño Cheese Sauce
A good dip is always a nice thing to bring or provide as host for a party. This jalapeño Velveeta sauce can work as one layer in a multi-layer dip or as a cheese topping for hot dogs and hamburgers. For a next-level tip, you can use it to emulsify a homemade cheese sauce while adding a hint of spicy flavor.
Purchase the Velveeta Jalapeño Cheese Sauce online from Dollar Tree for $36 per 24-count ($1.50 each.)
Seasonal Collection Star Bubble Fan
This item has little to do with food, but any parents hosting or attending a party with small children may find it to be a lifesaver. Each fan has a reservoir for bubble soap and a trigger that, when pulled, releases a stream of bubbles blown away by a built-in fan. The festive party toy gives younger children something to run around with while the adults eat and socialize. The Seasonal Collection Star Bubble Fan is not available online and can only be found in store for $1.50.
Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
Nothing beats a good homemade recipe, but as far as boxed brands go, Jiffy is one of the heavyweights. And far from cooking just plain cornbread, there are many creative ways to use Jiffy cornbread mix. It can be the base for a corn souffle, hush puppies, mixed with black beans for vegetarian-friendly air-fryer fritters, and more. And even better, it's less expensive than most Dollar Tree products.
Purchase the Jiffy Cornbread Mix from Dollar Tree for $18 per 24 boxes ($0.75 each.)