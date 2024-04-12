Turn Funnel Cake Into Dessert Fries For A Dip-Worthy Twist On The Classic

Summer months are a popular time for local carnivals and county fairs, and neither of these events would be complete without an assortment of fried foods. One such snack that you'll often find is funnel cake, a perfect excuse to eat a literal mound of tasty batter and pile it with decadent toppings.

There's just one thing better than a standard funnel cake recipe — turning the dish into dessert fries. They have the added benefit of being perfect for dipping, meaning that rather than piling all your add-ons on top of the treat, you can pair each individual length of cake with your choice of sauces. This lets you enjoy multiple flavors in one fun dish in a neat and tidy way.

A classic funnel cake is made by drizzling the batter through a (you guessed it) funnel in a long stream into your hot oil. It can be swirled into fun designs to give it a unique, squiggly shape. However, if you're not careful, the result will be a tangled web of cake rather than distinct fries. Instead, you'll need to alter your pouring technique to get small, dippable sticks of fried batter.