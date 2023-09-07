A Clean Grill Is Essential To Get An Immediate Sizzle

If you look online for methods of cleaning your grill grates, you're going to see a lot of different options (and if you're dealing with rusty grates, that's a whole different discussion). None of them are necessarily wrong. However, the best method makes use of the classic cleaning standbys vinegar and baking soda. First, you're going to want to turn the grill on to burn off as many of the stubborn bits as you can. From there, use a mixture of water and soap and a thick-bristled brush to knock off most of the rest.

Baking soda and vinegar are the key to getting the last little stubborn bits of grime off. Make a paste of the combination of the two, apply it to the grate, and let it set for half an hour. After it has been given time to work its magic, use the brush again, and whatever mess is left should come right off.

At the end of the process, you'll have a grill that doesn't just look better but also cooks way better. Since that's any chef's ultimate goal, the effort will have been well worth it.