15 Baking Must-Haves On Amazon Under $20

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If you want to get into baking at home — perhaps you'd like to make your own bread, make delicious desserts, or turn your home into a pastry-filled bakery — then you're going to need the right tools. (Also, you should read our list of 25 baking tips that every home cook should know.) Or maybe you're already an experienced baker who needs to upgrade or replace some of your existing tools. Either way, there's no need to look any further than Amazon, which has a vast selection of baking essentials that are also super affordable.

To help you sort through Amazon's many options, we've made a list of some of the baking must-haves — and the best part is that they are all under 20 bucks. This means you can add as many of these items to your cart without worrying about spending too much or going over your budget. Additionally, every item on this list is highly rated, so you know that they will be worth your money. This list includes useful tools (such as spatulas and whisks), bakeware that is sure to get used frequently, and gadgets to help make your baking experience as smooth as possible. Read on to see which baking items catch your eye (and will help you make all of the tasty recipes you may have in mind).