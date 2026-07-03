15 Baking Must-Haves On Amazon Under $20
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If you want to get into baking at home — perhaps you'd like to make your own bread, make delicious desserts, or turn your home into a pastry-filled bakery — then you're going to need the right tools. (Also, you should read our list of 25 baking tips that every home cook should know.) Or maybe you're already an experienced baker who needs to upgrade or replace some of your existing tools. Either way, there's no need to look any further than Amazon, which has a vast selection of baking essentials that are also super affordable.
To help you sort through Amazon's many options, we've made a list of some of the baking must-haves — and the best part is that they are all under 20 bucks. This means you can add as many of these items to your cart without worrying about spending too much or going over your budget. Additionally, every item on this list is highly rated, so you know that they will be worth your money. This list includes useful tools (such as spatulas and whisks), bakeware that is sure to get used frequently, and gadgets to help make your baking experience as smooth as possible. Read on to see which baking items catch your eye (and will help you make all of the tasty recipes you may have in mind).
GoodCook Everyday Nonstick Baking Sheet Set, 3-Pack
To start with, we have this three-pack set of nonstick baking sheets from GoodCook Everyday. Baking sheets are absolutely essential for home bakers — you'll use them to make everything from cookies to scones to sheet cakes. This pack comes with three sizes: 13-by-9, 15-by-10, and 17-by-11 inches. They're made with durable carbon steel and are designed to resist warping and scratching. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.
Buy the three-pack of the GoodCook Everyday nonstick baking sheet set from Amazon for $17.99.
ChefAide 5-Piece Silicone Spatula Set
When baking, you'll need a spatula or two — and if you buy this five-piece set, you'll always have the right spatula ready. The set includes a small spatula, a large spatula, a long spatula, a spoon spatula, and a mini spoon spatula. They're made of 100% food-grade silicone, which is resistant to temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, this product has over 9,000 reviews, almost all of which are positive, so it's basically a guarantee you'll be happy with this purchase.
Buy the five-piece ChefAide silicone spatula set from Amazon for $12.99.
Tiluck Stainless Steel Measuring Cups & Spoons Set, 10-Piece
Successful baking has a lot to do with precision, so having a good set of measuring cups and spoons is non-negotiable. This set that you can buy on Amazon has four measuring cups (¼, ⅓, ½, and 1 cup) and six measuring spoons (⅛ teaspoon, ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, ½ tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon). They're made of stainless steel, are stackable for easy storage, and dishwasher-safe.
Buy the 10-piece Tiluck stainless steel measuring cups and spoons set from Amazon for $15.99.
McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Vanilla extract frequently pops up in baking recipes — from chocolate chip cookies to sheet pan vanilla cake and much more. With that in mind, be sure to pick up this McCormick pure vanilla extract from Amazon. Made without gluten or corn syrup, you can expect a warm, rich, and sweet vanilla flavor that will enhance just about any recipe.
Buy a 4-ounce jar of McCormick all-natural pure vanilla extract from Amazon for $11.76.
200-Piece Parchment Paper Sheets, 12x16 Inch
Parchment paper is so useful for baking that you definitely won't regret buying this 200-sheet set. These sheets are already precut, making it convenient for your use — they're sized to fit a half sheet (so you can simply use two if you need to cover a full-sized baking sheet). They are also extra thick, so you don't have to worry about any tearing. Just make sure to avoid these 10 common mistakes people make with parchment paper.
Buy the 200-piece parchment paper sheet set from Amazon for $18.99.
GoodCook Nonstick Loaf Pan, 8x4 Inch, Set of 2
There are so many delicious loaf recipes out there — everything from buttery pound cake to moist banana bread and even a loaf pan basque cheesecake. So if you have any interest in making these yummy loaves, you'll want to pick up this two-piece loaf pan set (both of which are 8-by-4 inches). These pans have a scratch-resistant nonstick coating, even heat distribution, and are made with a durable construction designed to last a long time.
Buy the two-piece GoodCook nonstick loaf pan set from Amazon for $11.99.
Homwe BPA-Free Silicone Oven Mitts
If you're in need of a basic set of oven mitts that is both affordable and reliable, check out this silicone oven mitt set, which comes with mitts in a variety of colors (including black, red, blue, yellow, and more) and two sizes. These mitts are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, are designed with a non-slip texture for a steady grip, and are also waterproof and steam-resistant.
Buy the two-piece Homwe silicone oven mitt set, sized 13⁷⁄₁₀ inches, from Amazon for $14.99.
Wofeis Piping Bags and Tips Set, 21-Piece
There are so many delicious cake recipes out there — we even have a whole list of better-than-boxed cake recipes if you need inspiration. And if you're working on your cake-making skills, you need a piping bag and a set of tips, like this one you can buy on Amazon. The 21-piece set comes with two reusable silicone bags, 12 stainless steel icing tips (which are rust-resistant), two secure couplers, two silicone rings, and three different scrapers.
Buy the 21-piece set of piping bags and tips from Amazon for $6.99.
Glad Mixing Bowls with Pour Spout, Set of 3
It always pays off to have a good set of mixing bowls; you're going to need a vessel to mix all the batters and dough you concoct, after all. This set of mixing bowls is lightweight and has pour spouts, both of which make it super easy to transfer batter to bakeware. There are three sizes, so there's something for any type of recipe. When you're done using these, pop them in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Buy the three-piece Glad mixing bowl set from Amazon for $14.95.
Pam Baking Non-Stick Cooking Spray, 5-Ounce
If you've ever had an issue with your baked goods sticking to the pan, this PAM baking nonstick cooking spray will solve that problem. The spray, which has no artificial flavors or preservatives, is made with flour and canola oil. Use it for everything from brownies to muffins to cakes and anything else you can think of.
Buy a 5-ounce can of PAM baking nonstick cooking spray from Amazon for $3.44.
Spring Chef Stainless Steel Pastry Cutter
This baking tool will get so much use in your kitchen if you're baking often — it can cut cold butter and dough, knead dough, blend dough, and more. It has thick blades and a large grip handle. There are two sizes to choose from (three-inch medium and four-inch large), as well as numerous fun colors (including mint, pink, and purple).
Buy the Spring Chef stainless steel pastry cutter on Amazon — the medium costs $9.99 and the large costs $11.99.
Pyrex Essentials Glass Measuring Cups Set, 2-Pack
A set of liquid measuring cups is just as important as a set of dry measuring cups, so you'll want to pick up this two-pack from Pyrex. It comes with a 1-cup and a 2-cup measuring cup, so you should be all set for measuring out liquid for just about any recipe. These are made of high-quality nonporous glass and have a curved spout for precise, easy pouring. They're also both microwave-safe, so you can prevent racking up extra dishes while baking.
Buy the two-pack of Pyrex glass measuring cups set from Amazon for $15.99.
NileHome Stainless Steel Whisk Set, 3-Piece
There's a difference between whisking and stirring, which means that, if you want to do things right while baking, you're going to need to keep a few whisks around. This three-piece whisk set is the perfect trio of whisks to get you started — there are three sizes: 8-, 10-, and 12-inch. These stainless steel whisks are nonstick, lightweight, and rust-resistant. Once you start baking, you'll be happy you made this purchase, given how much whisking you'll be doing.
Buy the three-piece NileHome stainless steel whisk set from Amazon for $8.99.
Jetkong Stainless Steel Powdered Sugar Shaker
Once you get more into baking, you may find yourself adding a dusting of powdered sugar to the top of baked goods more frequently — not only does it add sweetness, but it gives the baked goods a decorative, elegant touch. And this is why you should invest in a powdered sugar shaker (it can also be used to sift other ingredients, such as flour).
Buy the stainless steel powdered sugar shaker from Amazon for $8.99.
Farberware Classic Wood Rolling Pin, 18-Inch
The last item on our list is an 18-inch classic wooden rolling pin, which is a must-have for all bakers. Not only will you use it often to roll out dough and puff pastry, but you may also find there are more specific uses for it, such as using the rolling pin to easily soften butter. This wooden rolling pin is made using moisture-resistant hardwood, has comfort-grip handles, and is designed to easily and smoothly glide over dough.
Buy the 18-inch classic wood rolling pin from Amazon for $11.99.