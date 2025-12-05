10 Mistakes Everyone Should Avoid With Parchment Paper

Parchment paper: It just makes everything a little easier. One of the workhorses of the modern kitchen, the development of modern, nonstick parchment paper began in the mid-1800s, and the advancement of the use of silicone in cooking applications in the 20th century eventually led to the product we know now. Today, parchment paper is absolutely everywhere, with rolls of it in millions of kitchens across the United States, and it's being used for everything from steaming fish to making moist chicken. So you'd think that we'd know how not to make mistakes with it by now, right?

That's not the case. For such a ubiquitous and simple product, too many of us have misused parchment paper for way too long, leading to some key mistakes that everyone keeps making. Parchment paper's greatest strength (its nonstick nature) is also its biggest downfall, and certain things everyone fails to do when using it, like adhering it to the cooking surface properly or failing to crumple it up, can lead to a messier meal than you probably wanted. Elsewhere, people forget that parchment paper isn't just for baking, and thereby miss out on a whole world of usage from this versatile little product. If you're ready to optimize your use of this paper and make your life way easier, let's go.