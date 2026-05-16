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If you haven't had the pleasure of enjoying a slice of Basque cheesecake (whether a loaf pan version or a classic round), you're about to fall in love. Rich, creamy, and beautifully simple, Basque cheesecake is perhaps best known for its "burnt" looking top, which is really just a caramelized crust that forms as the cheesecake bakes (and a delicious one, at that). It's the ultimate dessert to serve for any occasion — light enough for pairing with brunch or afternoon tea, but special enough to put out at a holiday gathering. A final touch of fresh berries or seasonal fruits can make it even more festive to serve, but Basque cheesecake really is perfectly delicious all on its own.

Another perk to Basque cheesecake is that it has an impressively easy preparation, and this loaf pan Basque cheesecake recipe makes things even easier. While classic cheesecake can be quite the undertaking to make, requiring water baths and ultra-precise temperatures, this loaf pan Basque cheesecake together in minutes in a food processor, and bakes up without any complicated assembly or water bath. It's rustic yet elegant, and it's the perfect dessert for a special occasion or for a weeknight treat.