3 Costco Products That Keep Selling Out In 2026

For a store as big as Costco, it might seem unbelievable that anything ever actually sells out. But even bigger than a Costco warehouse is this grocery chain's popularity with consumers. And when word gets out that a Kirkland Signature item is especially good, it can fly off the shelves before the store has a chance to restock.

Unfortunately, this is largely due to the success of Costco's business model. With nearly everything getting more expensive, customers crave a good deal more than perhaps ever before. And Kirkland Signature items are deliberately priced low to deliver the best deal possible. It's no wonder some of them are extremely popular.

One such item is one of Costco's famously massive cheesecakes, specifically a recurring summer variety that fans reliably go wild over. But newer products can fall prey to this fate too, like a new Kirkland-brand sparkling beverage that gives shoppers an extra pep in their step. And even grocery staples with little special about them can frequently sell out, just on the strength of the deal alone.