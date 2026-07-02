3 Costco Products That Keep Selling Out In 2026
For a store as big as Costco, it might seem unbelievable that anything ever actually sells out. But even bigger than a Costco warehouse is this grocery chain's popularity with consumers. And when word gets out that a Kirkland Signature item is especially good, it can fly off the shelves before the store has a chance to restock.
Unfortunately, this is largely due to the success of Costco's business model. With nearly everything getting more expensive, customers crave a good deal more than perhaps ever before. And Kirkland Signature items are deliberately priced low to deliver the best deal possible. It's no wonder some of them are extremely popular.
One such item is one of Costco's famously massive cheesecakes, specifically a recurring summer variety that fans reliably go wild over. But newer products can fall prey to this fate too, like a new Kirkland-brand sparkling beverage that gives shoppers an extra pep in their step. And even grocery staples with little special about them can frequently sell out, just on the strength of the deal alone.
Kirkland Signature Sparkling Energy Drink
This buzzy Kirkland beverage was one of Costco's must-have products in April, and judging from its enduring popularity, it remains so. Energy drinks are a massive and rapidly growing industry, so it's obvious that Kirkland Signature would develop its own sooner or later, and customers are thrilled enough with the results that they shop until they're sold out.
In true Costco fashion, these energy drinks are available in a huge 24-can variety pack for a lot less than similar major name brands like Celsius. Most of their zippiness comes from 200 milligrams of caffeine per can — that may sound like a lot, but it's approximately the same as 16 ounces of black coffee. And since they're sugar-free, there's no worry of a sugar crash later on. Every box comes with three different flavors: orange, peach, and tropical — which, from the can, appears to be predominantly pineapple-flavored. If you catch them before they're sold out, a 24-pack of the fruity Kirkland Sparkling Energy Drink variety pack costs $19.99.
Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake
Costco's mammoth cheesecakes are the stuff of grocery store legend. They frequently weigh nearly 5 pounds, can serve over a dozen people, and come in all sorts of delicious, often limited-time varieties. And in recent weeks, people have reported seeing one of the most popular flavors: the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake.
Every time Costco brings back this cheesecake, customers can't get enough of it. Its decadent cheesiness, delicious strawberry topping, and texturally-perfect streusel pieces helped make it one of the absolute best Costco bakery items in all of 2025. Perhaps it will repeat this feat this year.
Be sure to try this cheesecake as soon as you can, if you can find a Costco where shoppers haven't already bought them all. And time may be of the essence: This run of the Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake began as early as April, and since it's a limited-time item that customers love, some stores may have already run out of the ingredients — meaning it'll be gone until next time.
Kirkland Signature Organic Large Eggs
For many households, eggs are one of the most important grocery staples there are. There are dozens of ways to eat eggs, and countless more recipes that include them at some point in the process. Multi-person households can easily go through a surprising number of eggs without even trying, making bulk discount stores like Costco a popular choice for many.
There's nothing especially unique about Kirkland Signature organic large eggs; many grocery stores carry organic and free-range eggs, even from multiple brands. But these may be some of the most popular eggs at Costco, to the point where regular shoppers often can't find them. This is likely because organic products tend to be more expensive, and Costco's low prices make such a premium product more affordable.
However, despite Costco's reputation for the lowest prices in town, eggs are actually one of the items you're better off buying at Aldi versus Costco. The latter sells larger packages of eggs, but the former's offerings tend to be even cheaper per egg. Families on a budget love Costco for good reason, but it still pays to shop around.