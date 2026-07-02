Bring Your Home Coffee Bar To Life With These 13 Dollar Tree Finds
That first cup of coffee starts your entire day off right. However, if you don't have a dedicated, organized space for prepping your cup of joe, or your essentials are scattered around, the day can quickly turn into caffeinated chaos. Now, you might think designing a home coffee bar will cost you, but Dollar Tree is proving you can brew up your ideal space without breaking the bank.
The discount chain isn't just a one-stop shop for inexpensive party decorations, seasonal steals, and pantry staples. And it's not true that Dollar Tree doesn't sell brand-name products; it carries 150 of them and plenty of snacks to look out for in 2026. And coffee connoisseurs know you can become your own barista at home with the store's selection of gadgets and products. From endless mugs to flavored syrups, rich coffee blends, and serving trays, Dollar Tree will give your at-home coffee bar the jolt it needs. Even though foods now cost a bit more than a dollar, you can transform a sad, dull countertop corner into a Pinterest-worthy coffee station with a little creativity and imagination.
Great Blend Coffee - Donut Shop Blend
The Donut Shop Blend ground coffee from Great Blend has been making the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. The family-owned brand, which makes its blends with Arabica coffee beans from Brazil, describes this coffee as smooth, mildly-bodied, and slightly sweet. You could even pair a cup with the powdered mini donuts the store sells.
This blend is currently out of stock online, but it costs $2 at your local store if you can find it.
Cafe El Morro - Espresso
Brew up your favorite cappuccino or Americano, or add a jolt to your regular cup with Cafe El Morro Espresso. The 12-ounce vacuum-sealed pack of ground espresso has deep, dark chocolate and earthy notes, and many on Reddit compare it to a cheaper, but equally tasty alternative to Cafe Bustelo.
The pack isn't available online, but it costs $2 if you can find it at your local store. The 10-ounce canister of Cafe El Morro Espresso is available online at Dollar Tree for $5
Clear glass Irish coffee mug
All you need is the Bailey's and Irish whiskey to make your classic Irish coffee once you add these mugs to your at-home bar. The 8-ounce clear glass mugs are sturdy and have been a hit with many Dollar Tree shoppers. "I have purchased these mugs individually in the past and no longer have any because they've been admired and given away," one shopper said in a review on the Dollar Tree website. "When looking at other places for the same product, they were severely overpriced. I knew I could count on Dollar Tree, so when I saw them back in stock, I placed my order immediately."
Buy the clear glass Irish coffee mug at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Coffee coasters
Add some whimsy to your at-home coffee bar and prevent dreaded coffee rings with these "Life is too short for bad coffee" coasters. They are good for indoor and outdoor use.
Buy the coffee coasters at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Square two-tone flared-rim stoneware mugs
Coffee mugs of all sizes and colors abound at Dollar Tree. Some have catchy sayings or seasonal or pop-culture themes. These mugs go for a minimalist yet chic look with their two-tone color scheme. You can add them next to your coffee maker or hang them on hooks on the wall above your bar. The 14-ounce mugs are dishwasher and microwave-safe and add a simple, classic look to your coffee bar.
Buy the square two-tone flared-rim stoneware mugs at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Smart Coffee Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer
This coffee creamer is a tasty addition to your coffee bar. Since it's powdered and non-dairy, the 8-ounce bottle ensures a long shelf life for whenever you need to sweeten up your beverages. The Smart Coffee Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer offers a rich, creamy flavor with a hint of sweet vanilla.
Buy the Smart Coffee Non-Dairy Powdered Coffee Creamer from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Glass sugar pourer
Having this compact sugar container on your coffee bar will keep you from going back and forth to the kitchen every time you want to sweeten your drink. The sturdy, perforated metal lids prevent a mess, and the design adds a vintage, sophisticated feel to your at-home coffee station. Dollar Tree sells white, brown, cane, and raw sugars, as well as zero-calorie and alternative sweeteners, so you have a wide selection no matter what sweetener you prefer.
Buy the glass sugar pourer from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Coffee syrups
Sweeten up your coffee and give your bar a vibe that rivals the pro shops with coffee syrups from Dollar Tree. The discount chain has a sugar-free line called Jordan's Skinny Syrups, which comes in a variety of flavors, including salted caramel, mocha, and vanilla.
The syrups aren't currently available to buy online, but they cost $1.25 if you can find them at your local store.
Bottles with Metal Pour Spouts
Add these glass bottles to your at-home setup to one-up your local coffee shops and give your bar some fancier flair. They come with metal pour spouts so you can add your favorite syrups and pour just the right amount, and rubber stoppers to prevent mess and keep your syrups fresh.
The glass bottles are currently out of stock online, but they cost $1.50 if you can find them at your local store.
Glass storage jar with lid
Coffee can go stale without proper storage, resulting in a weak, bitter taste. This glass storage jar with a metal lid is ideal for displaying your favorite coffee or beans while keeping them fresh.
Buy the glass storage jar at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Gold wire storage tray
You can keep your coffee bar free of clutter with these gold wire store baskets. They look chic and aren't bulky, so you can have them out for display or tucked into a drawer. The 12-by-9 metallic container can store the tools you need for making cafe-quality coffee and look great on your coffee bar while doing so.
Buy the gold wire storage trays at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Mini shaker jar
This small glass jar can store your favorite toppings for your at-home coffees. Use it to store and sprinkle on cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice.
Buy the mini glass shaker jars at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Lemon Printed Serving tray
Dollar Tree offers a variety of serving trays for displaying your coffee spoons, napkins, stirrers, or other decor. This citrus tray will make a splash this summer and is small enough to fit on your bar without taking up too much room, yet it can hold all the essentials. It's also the perfect size for European shortbread cookies, which are sold at the store, too.
Buy the Lemon Printed Serving Tray at Dollar Tree for $1.50.