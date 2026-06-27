10 British Chinese Dishes That Would Confuse Most Americans

British folks love Chinese food just as much as Americans, and getting Chinese takeout is a go-to option for many of them. This has been the case since the early to mid-1900s, when British Chinese cuisine started evolving. Not that Chinese food wasn't available in the UK before that, but it was a lot more authentic and wasn't as popular. The switch from traditional Chinese options to the dishes available today was simply a result of changing up the cuisine to accommodate what Brits wanted and liked, just like it happened in America.

Now, you'll find that these two versions of Chinese cuisine share some common dishes like chow mein, stir-fries, and spring rolls. But the US and UK have each adapted Chinese foods to their respective tastes. For instance, American orange chicken and crab rangoon, which aren't found in China, can still pass off as partly authentic Chinese dishes. At the same time, many British Chinese foods would easily flabbergast most Americans.

The UK has options like salt and pepper chips, sesame prawn toast, and chips with curry sauce — which in no way seem even slightly close to the traditional cuisine. These are just a couple of dishes out of the lot — we've listed more in this story that will surely make any American scratch their head. Some of them might even baffle you in a good way and make you wonder why they aren't served more commonly in the US.