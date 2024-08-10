British Chinese Food Would Probably Flabbergast Most Americans

As is typical these days, this food conversation began on TikTok. Users from the United Kingdom were innocently sharing photos of their grub when the Americans emerged, and thus began a clash to rival the Revolution. The metaphorical crates of tea? Chinese takeaway. The metaphorical Boston harbor? Dumbfounded TikTok duets, questioning the very core of the cuisine. The Americans said it was colorless. The Americans said it was entirely fried. The Americans wondered why there were fries served with every meal and what the sauce saturating every plate was.

The questions themselves weren't entirely without merit, even if they did take on the exaggerated nature of much internet discourse. It was just one of those British foods that Americans don't understand. From chicken balls with fried breading and chow mein noodles to fried rice and prawn crackers (what the U.K. gets instead of wontons), a lot of the food has a brownish hue. Equally, fries — or chips, as they're referred to across the pond — are served with many of the meals. And curry sauces of varying colors bathe most of the plates. For those unfamiliar with British Chinese takeaway, the sight was startling, and accusations of inauthenticity quickly joined the mix. But, as is the way of things online, it shouldn't be dismissed in that way, as the cuisine has a nuanced story.