10 Types Of Curry You Should Know About & The Best Ways To Cook With Them

Curry — an umbrella term that has evolved to encompass a wide variety of dishes — has been around for hundreds of years. Many trace its origin to the late 15th century, when Portuguese explorers traveled to India with vinegar and chili peppers. Over time, as more countries developed a taste for curry, the typical spices and flavors associated with it were concentrated and produced into curry powders. The prevalence of curry powders and increasing trade led to curry's spread around the globe.

The beauty of curry is that it's deeply flavorful and remarkably versatile. It can be made extra spicy with hot chili peppers or milder with tame greens like coriander and spinach. Meat-lovers can make it with ingredients like beef, pork, or chicken, pescatarians can make it with shellfish, salmon, or shrimp, and tofu curry is well-suited for vegetarians. Curry is perfectly at home with rice, noodles, or naan — or simply eaten in a bowl without any additional starches, which is a great option for keto-friendly, low-carb diets. The bottom line: Curry is delicious and malleable, making it a wonderful dish to cook for family and friends on a regular basis.

Learning the basics about some of the most popular kinds of curry is a great way to sharpen your cooking skills. Read on to discover more about these curries and some of the best ways to cook with them.