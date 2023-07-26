Crab Rangoon: The Food Fusion Icon, Explained

Few foods represent the cultural melting pot model better than crab rangoon. It's a superficially simple item — a mixture of cream cheese and crab meat sealed in a wonton wrapper and fried to a golden crisp — but its origin story is a winding road through which a wide array of multinational cuisines cross paths. You can find it on the menu at almost every Chinese-American restaurant, which stirs more than a bit of controversy. Crab rangoon has been decried by some as the epitome of inauthentic dining.

Its only tie to China is the wonton wrapper. Cream cheese was invented in New York, the imitation crab many restaurants use was developed in Japan, and the dish's name refers to the Burmese city of Yangon, which was internationally known as Rangoon until 1989. To top it all off, a study found that over 90% of Chinese adults are lactose intolerant, so it's hard to imagine any of them would relish this dairy-heavy dish.

But calling crab rangoon inauthentic isn't entirely fair. The notion of "authentic" in the culinary world is flawed to begin with, given the fact that food around the world is constantly evolving as new ingredients and techniques are invented and exchanged among cultures. Chinese-American food, born of immigrants' adaptability, should be considered independent from Chinese food, a point argued by Kelly Kwok in an essay for The New York Times. As a signature piece of this unique cuisine, crab rangoon's story is worthy of note.