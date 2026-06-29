9 Old-School Cookout Foods That Dominated The '70s

Times have changed, huh? Cookouts are, and likely always will be, the kind of event that combines outside cooking with pre-made options, but in the last couple of decades, things have arguably veered slightly more towards the latter. It's now all too easy to simply swing by your local Dollar Tree and grab some cookout foods, rather than make them yourself. It wasn't always this way, though, folks. Back in the day, people worked hard on their cookout dishes and combined classic flavors with more than a hint of flair to make foods that would entertain the masses.

This has never been as obvious as in the 1970s. A decade when food was perhaps at its kitschiest, '70s cookout foods were the ultimate combination of showstopping appearance and convenient at-home preparation. Some of these timeless dishes, like deviled eggs, have certainly appeared in other eras, but enjoyed their heyday during the decade of disco. Others, like beer brats and shish kebabs, arguably rose to prominence during the '70s and went on to remain staples for years to come. These cookout foods weren't afraid to incorporate prepackaged ingredients, but they always felt homely and comfortable. Here are some of our favorites.