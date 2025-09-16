Tiki Bar Culture May Have Created One Of The World's Most Iconic Appetizers

Tiki bars may be known for those drinks with the umbrellas or the ones you light on fire, but these beachy chain eateries also get a nod for one of the most iconic appetizers to come out of a tropical-themed establishment: coconut shrimp. This dish starts with a sweet mound of shredded coconut. The shrimp is rolled in it until it envelops the crustacean and forms a golden crust as it fries. It is the ultimate handheld appetizer to nosh on while you sip on a mai tai cocktail or a rum and Coke.

What's the origin story of coconut shrimp? Well, it was born during the post-World War II era, but just where it started is anyone's guess. Still, the tiki bar culture gave this seemingly "exotic" dish life in the United States, with tropical ingredients like coconut and pineapples easy to come by. Tiki-themed bars became exceptionally popular in Southern California with the opening of Don the Beachcomber in 1933, followed by the likes of Trader Vic's several years later. Their advent set the culinary stage for coconut shrimp, and while they initially represented the idea of a carefree island life, in recent years, these bars of old have been called out for cultural appropriation.