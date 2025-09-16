Tiki Bar Culture May Have Created One Of The World's Most Iconic Appetizers
Tiki bars may be known for those drinks with the umbrellas or the ones you light on fire, but these beachy chain eateries also get a nod for one of the most iconic appetizers to come out of a tropical-themed establishment: coconut shrimp. This dish starts with a sweet mound of shredded coconut. The shrimp is rolled in it until it envelops the crustacean and forms a golden crust as it fries. It is the ultimate handheld appetizer to nosh on while you sip on a mai tai cocktail or a rum and Coke.
What's the origin story of coconut shrimp? Well, it was born during the post-World War II era, but just where it started is anyone's guess. Still, the tiki bar culture gave this seemingly "exotic" dish life in the United States, with tropical ingredients like coconut and pineapples easy to come by. Tiki-themed bars became exceptionally popular in Southern California with the opening of Don the Beachcomber in 1933, followed by the likes of Trader Vic's several years later. Their advent set the culinary stage for coconut shrimp, and while they initially represented the idea of a carefree island life, in recent years, these bars of old have been called out for cultural appropriation.
Coconut can be used for more than shrimp
Today, there is a movement to revive the tiki bar concept, along with the drinks that made it popular, while being mindful of the culture that inspired it in the first place. But coconut shrimp never really fell out of style; it just evolved. To cook shrimp perfectly, it can be done by deep frying, pan frying, or even baking it if you want to make a healthier version. The beauty of this seafood appetizer that makes you want to put on an Aloha shirt and order up a piña colada is its lightness. You can make it feel even more so by using egg whites and starch in lieu of whole eggs and flour.
Of course, coconut is not just for shrimp. Coconut lobster bites and coconut crusted chicken are the kind of weeknight staples that can make you feel like you're on vacation, even if you aren't. If you really want to amp up the flavor of coconut in your seafood, you should consider giving it a nice soak in a bath of coconut milk or frying it in coconut oil. Add some spicy heat or an element of citrus to your marinade, and your coconut shrimp will be the life of the party.