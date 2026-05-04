14 Dollar Tree Must-Have Foods For Your First Cookout Of 2026

Cookout season often means platters of hearty mains like burgers and ribs along with rich sides like potato salad and baked beans. But a good spread of food includes lighter fare as well, particularly ready-to-eat snacks that guests can graze on throughout the party, regardless of what's going on with the grill. And believe it or not, Dollar Tree has a number of good options.

Availability and pricing of certain products can vary at this budget-friendly store, but many of the foods on our list are likely to be common sights. If not, you can actually shop online, though only in bulk. However, since many of these snacks are in single-serving bags, you may just want to buy in bulk anyway. Because it's Dollar Tree, everything is $1.25 per bag, pack, or can.

Anyone who's been to a Dollar Tree knows that there are plenty of chip options, but you might not realize there are some more unexpected varieties, like guacamole-flavored tortilla chips, plantain chips, and more. There are also chip-like snacks, such as red lentil crisps and pork cracklings, a southern classic. Sweets abound as well, from dried spicy mango to peanut butter/chocolate trail mix and several cookie options. Stock up on your favorites or pick up a variety for a party-sized grab bag.