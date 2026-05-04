14 Dollar Tree Must-Have Foods For Your First Cookout Of 2026
Cookout season often means platters of hearty mains like burgers and ribs along with rich sides like potato salad and baked beans. But a good spread of food includes lighter fare as well, particularly ready-to-eat snacks that guests can graze on throughout the party, regardless of what's going on with the grill. And believe it or not, Dollar Tree has a number of good options.
Availability and pricing of certain products can vary at this budget-friendly store, but many of the foods on our list are likely to be common sights. If not, you can actually shop online, though only in bulk. However, since many of these snacks are in single-serving bags, you may just want to buy in bulk anyway. Because it's Dollar Tree, everything is $1.25 per bag, pack, or can.
Anyone who's been to a Dollar Tree knows that there are plenty of chip options, but you might not realize there are some more unexpected varieties, like guacamole-flavored tortilla chips, plantain chips, and more. There are also chip-like snacks, such as red lentil crisps and pork cracklings, a southern classic. Sweets abound as well, from dried spicy mango to peanut butter/chocolate trail mix and several cookie options. Stock up on your favorites or pick up a variety for a party-sized grab bag.
T.G.I. Friday's Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins
TGI Fridays is changing a lot in 2026, from improved standards to global expansions, but these Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins are the same old bag that grocery shoppers have long recognized. Made of real potatoes and potato skins, they are basically thick chips loaded with the flavors of baked potato toppings.
Purchase the T.G.I. Friday's Cheddar & Bacon Potato Skins online from Dollar Tree for $21.25 per case of 17 bags.
Paradise Valley Dried Chili Mango
Dried mango might be an unexpected cookout snack, but mango is a classic fruit to enjoy in warm weather. An added kick of chili helps develop the flavor, much like dusting fresh mango in chili powder. Guests won't see this coming, but they'll be happy to see it.
Purchase Paradise Valley Dried Chili Mango bags online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 bags.
Brim's Seasoned Pork Cracklin Dippers
Pork rinds, cracklins, and fatback are all similar yet fundamentally different. Where rinds are just skin and fatback is essentially just fat, cracklins sit in the middle, mostly skin but with a little bit of fat for added flavor and texture. Repeat customers love their perfectly seasoned and surprisingly fresh taste.
Purchase Brim's Seasoned Pork Cracklin Dippers online from Dollar Tree for $20 per case of 16 bags.
El Sabroso Original Salsitas Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds
No need to get any salsa for these round tortilla chips, seasoned with tomato, onion, garlic, jalapeño, and avocado for a lively salsa flavor. Their light crunchiness is an easy-to-eat delight, and it goes with many dips — including salsa — if you are looking to elevate these chips further.
Purchase El Sabroso Original Salsitas Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 bags.
Fieras Chili and Lime Spicy Corn Rolled Tortilla Chips
These are a popular dupe of Takis rolled tortilla chips that are not only cheaper than the name brand, but many people say they're spicier, crunchier, and overall better. Happy customers recommend sticking them in cream cheese or other dips, putting them on sandwiches (spicy burger, anyone?), or just inhaling them on their own.
Purchase Fieras Chili and Lime Spicy Corn Rolled Tortilla Chips online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 bags.
Kar's Peanut Butter 'n Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
Peanut butter and dark chocolate are a classic combination for a reason, and this simple trail mix that marries chocolate with salty peanuts is a subtle and sweet energy boost. Some reviews say they can be difficult to find in store, so you may especially want to buy these online.
Purchase Kar's Peanut Butter 'n Dark Chocolate Trail Mix online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 bags.
Herr's Jalapeño Popper Cheese Curls
Herr's Jalapeño Popper Cheese Curls come from a well-known brand that most people probably recognize from its potato chips. But these spicy cheddar cheese puffs are just as good as the familiar chips, with a lighter and less-greasy bite than potato chips.
Purchase Herr's Jalapeño Popper Cheese Curls online from Dollar Tree for $25 per case of 20 bags.
Pop Secret Popcorn — Movie Theater Butter
Pop Secret tastes a lot like movie popcorn, leading to a divided opinion that gave it a middling finish in our microwave popcorn taste test ranking. But popcorn makes for a particularly light cookout snack amid much heavier foods, and fans of that movie butter taste will appreciate this choice.
Purchase Pop Secret Popcorn — Movie Theater Butter online from Dollar Tree for $15 per case of 12 3-packs.
Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip
These 9-ounce cans of creamy, spicy, cheesy dip are a natural fit for nearly every snack on this list. It could even be good drizzled over some of the cookout's meatier fare — think spicy cheese dogs or a homemade version of Applebee's mega-viral OM-Cheese Burger, a halved cheeseburger dipped in a plate of hot queso.
Purchase Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 cans.
Harvest Snaps Red Lentil Vegetable Snack Crisps
Lentils don't typically make for a crispy salty snack, but Harvest Snaps' veggie snack crisps are not your typical use of red lentils. Each vaguely pea pod-shaped bite is perfectly crispy with a light touch of salt. Getting a case of these is worthwhile because the party will devour them all before you know it.
Purchase Harvest Snaps Red Lentil Vegetable Snack Crisps online from Dollar Tree for $45 per case of 36 bags.
El Saboroso Guacachip Guacamole-Flavored Tortilla Chips
Dollar Tree has a surprising number of flavored tortilla chips, including this unusual guacamole-flavored option. But the flavor is on point thanks to the use of real avocados, with satisfied customers complimenting the generous amount of seasoning on each chip. Online reviews suggest they can be hard to find in store, so you might want to consider a case.
Purchase El Saboroso Guacachip Guacamole-Flavored Tortilla Chips online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 bags.
Lil Dutch Maid Vanilla Creme Cookies
Sometimes, dollar store sandwich creme cookies can punch way above their weight. Customer reviews indicate that these Lil Dutch Maids from Dollar Tree are one such example, with some considering them a must-buy on every in-store visit. If vanilla creme isn't your vibe, they also come in lemon, strawberry, or a vanilla duplex featuring one plain shortbread and one chocolate cookie.
Purchase Lil Dutch Maid Vanilla Creme Cookies online from Dollar Tree for $15 per case of 12 packs.
Rooted Harvest Sea Salt Plantain Chips
Plantain chips are an increasingly popular potato chip alternative, and this brand is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and contains no corn, grain, or peanuts: only green plantains, vegetable oil, and sea salt. If you don't finish the case at the cookout, put plantain chips on your next peanut butter sandwich, for a cruncher and less-sweet cousin of the classic peanut butter and banana combo.
Purchase Rooted Harvest Sea Salt Plantain Chips online from Dollar Tree for $30 per case of 24 bags.
Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies
Cookie fans will surely recognize these Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies as a dupe of Keebler's well-known (and trademarked) Fudge Stripes. Despite the resemblance, many repeat buyers say that these are even more satisfying than the name brand original. Even if you don't think you need a case, it won't be long until they're all gone.
Purchase Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies online from Dollar Tree for $15 per case of 12 packs.