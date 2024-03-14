The Ultimate Taco Bell Hack For A Sweet And Savory Breakfast
While it might seem like an odd pairing to some, sweet and savory breakfast foods often make for a tasty combination. Just consider the McDonald's McGriddle, an often duplicated fast food breakfast sandwich that replaces the usual bread option with a maple-flavored griddlecake. If you're looking for a similar concoction at Taco Bell, you'll have to get a bit crafty with your order, as the Tex-Mex-inspired chain does not offer such a delightfully contrasting pairing on its regular menu.
In case you're feeling particularly adventurous one morning, consider ordering a Breakfast Crunchwrap with Cinnabon Delights tucked neatly inside. Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights toe the line between breakfast food and sweet treat, while the morning version of its Crunchwrap comes with bacon or sausage, as well as eggs and a hashbrown. In the event that a Taco Bell employee is not willing to participate in this customization, you can order both items separately and assemble the sweet and savory sandwich on your own.
The suspected origins of the Breakfast Crunchwrap Delight
Most fast food secret menu items and hacks seem to spring up out of the ether, often due to boredom or in a quest for internet fame (or infamy). However, it appears that Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap Delight may have celebrity beginnings. In a segment that aired on "Conan" in 2015 (and which can be viewed on YouTube), comedian and host Conan O'Brien took a Taco-Bell-obsessed staffer to the fast food chain's headquarters. During a tour, Taco Bell's marketing manager provided information about the restaurant's Breakfast Crunchwrap. She then stated that customers were free to include a Cinnabon Delight in the sandwich, to which O'Brien replied, "Don't say that."
Whether this is the true origin of the puzzling combo is up for debate. However, it seems likely that this clip at least introduced the breakfast hack into the zeitgeist, if not invented it altogether. As for the popularity of the hack, it's not clear whether people actually enjoy the sandwich or regard it as merely a novelty.
Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should
Unfortunately, there isn't a lot of information on the quality of Taco Bell's dubious breakfast hack. On Reddit, commenters were decidedly against the pairing. As plainly stated by one person, "I think I just threw up in everyone's mouth a little bit." Another was a touch more positive, but still suspicious, stating, "Uhh I love but this looks nasty." And one commenter even invoked a higher power, proclaiming, "I saw the face of God and it was weeping."
Keep in mind that the combination of ingredients may be a deciding factor in the quality of this item. For instance, the bacon Crunchwrap comes with creamy jalapeño sauce, which could potentially clash with the sweet Cinnabon Delights. In this case, you can order the sandwich sans sauce if you're interested in trying out the hack. Also, consider that there are lots of unexpected food combinations that end up being extremely tasty, such as balsamic vinegar and strawberries. While it might not be to every person's liking, the Breakfast Crunchwrap Delight hack is certainly intriguing.