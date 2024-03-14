The Ultimate Taco Bell Hack For A Sweet And Savory Breakfast

While it might seem like an odd pairing to some, sweet and savory breakfast foods often make for a tasty combination. Just consider the McDonald's McGriddle, an often duplicated fast food breakfast sandwich that replaces the usual bread option with a maple-flavored griddlecake. If you're looking for a similar concoction at Taco Bell, you'll have to get a bit crafty with your order, as the Tex-Mex-inspired chain does not offer such a delightfully contrasting pairing on its regular menu.

In case you're feeling particularly adventurous one morning, consider ordering a Breakfast Crunchwrap with Cinnabon Delights tucked neatly inside. Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights toe the line between breakfast food and sweet treat, while the morning version of its Crunchwrap comes with bacon or sausage, as well as eggs and a hashbrown. In the event that a Taco Bell employee is not willing to participate in this customization, you can order both items separately and assemble the sweet and savory sandwich on your own.