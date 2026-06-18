The 9 Best Costco Deals For June 2026

Officially, summer is mere days away (yes, June is flying by). Fortunately, Costco has kicked off the party season early with some deals worth grabbing right now. The Daily Meal has been keeping tabs on the comings and goings of Costco bargains, so if you're looking for some cool drinks, a handy machine that makes frozen treats, party supplies, and more, keep reading.

Some of the deals end soon, so if anything catches your eye, it's best to pick it up now. Only one deal on our list of savings on kitchen appliances at Costco is still active (check it out if you're still looking for a new freezer!). Keep in mind that prices and availability vary across regions. The costs listed below are the typical prices — your Costco may be cheaper or more expensive. Prices on alcohol will have the biggest variance, which depends on your state's liquor laws and taxes.