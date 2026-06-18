The 9 Best Costco Deals For June 2026
Officially, summer is mere days away (yes, June is flying by). Fortunately, Costco has kicked off the party season early with some deals worth grabbing right now. The Daily Meal has been keeping tabs on the comings and goings of Costco bargains, so if you're looking for some cool drinks, a handy machine that makes frozen treats, party supplies, and more, keep reading.
Some of the deals end soon, so if anything catches your eye, it's best to pick it up now. Only one deal on our list of savings on kitchen appliances at Costco is still active (check it out if you're still looking for a new freezer!). Keep in mind that prices and availability vary across regions. The costs listed below are the typical prices — your Costco may be cheaper or more expensive. Prices on alcohol will have the biggest variance, which depends on your state's liquor laws and taxes.
Oatly Original Oat Milk
Oat milk is one of the creamier plant-based options for those avoiding dairy. Great for morning cereal, to pour into your morning cup of coffee, or drinking on its own. Oatly Original Oat Milk comes in a pack of three for $11.99, but is $3 off until June 28.
Vita Coco, Coconut Water
This summer looks to be an especially hot one, so prepare to hydrate with a case of coconut water. Coconut water is full of naturally occurring nutrients and electrolytes for when you're sweating and need to replenish more than just lost water. (Keep in mind you only need electrolytes when you're doing a strenuous workout for over an hour or working out in the heat.) Plus, read our article on the many other uses for coconut water than just drinking it! Vita Coco adds one gram of sugar for a little extra sweetness. A case of 18 bottles of Vita Coco, Coconut Water typically runs for $19.99, but you can save $5.80 until July 19.
Waterloo Sparkling Water, Variety Pack
A case of flavored sparkling water is just right for entertaining in the backyard this summer. The three Waterloo flavors included here — lemon-lime, raspberry nectarine, and blackberry lemonade — are some of our favorite flavors made by the brand. A Waterloo Sparkling Water, Variety Pack with 24 cans is usually $11.69, but is currently $3 off until July 3.
Health Aid Organic Kombucha Variety Pack
Give your gut a little help with one billion living probiotics per 16 ounce bottle (at time of bottling). Or, tenderize your steak for your backyard grill with kombucha! The Health Aid Organic Kombucha Variety Pack comes with two bottles each of the pink lady apple, peach-strawberry lychee, and guava dragon fruit flavors, normally for $13.79, but is $4 off until July 6.
Wonderful In-Shell Pistachios, Salt & Pepper
Pistachios are a natural, low-calorie way to get your protein. And they're delicious. A bag of in-the-shell pistachios is a great way to zone out while your hands run on autopilot, cracking open each nut as you snack. Normally priced at $17.79 for a three-pound bag, right now the Wonderful In-Shell Pistachios, Salt & Pepper are $4.30 off until July 19.
Tasty Bite Organic Madras Lentils
If you're looking for a quick, protein and fiber rich dinner, look no further. This mild Dal Makhani is made with lentils and red beans and is ready in 60 seconds. A case of eight Tasty Bite Organic Madras Lentils meals would usually run you $16.79, but is $4.30 off until June 28.
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon
Whether you're sipping or mixing, good bourbon will help you host any type of gathering this summer. Woodford Reserve is on our list of some of the best bourbons you can buy. A big Costco-sized bottle will help you make many refreshing Woodford Spires for your guests. Depending on where you are, the 1.75-liter bottle of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbon will run you around $56, but it is $7 off until July 5.
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
We called the Ninja Creami a high-end Costco kitchen item worth every penny, and now it costs even fewer pennies. Ice creams, sorbets, and milkshakes are just some of the perfect summer treats you can make from scratch with this machine. Normally $189.99, the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker is $40 off until July 19.
Fairlife Nutrition Plan, 30g Protein Shake, Chocolate
With 30 grams of protein per bottle, these chocolate shakes will power you through any workout. Each bottle only has 150 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Usually, 18 bottles of the Fairlife Nutrition Plan, 30g Protein Shake, Chocolate shakes cost $39.99, but until June 21, they are $8 off.